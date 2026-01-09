Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy Says New Album Captures ‘What We’ve Been Known For’

Myles Kennedy joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday (Jan. 8) to dive into Alter Bridge's brand-new, self-titled record. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"We're happy with how it turned out and we're certainly looking forward to releasing it into the world," Kennedy shared with host Chuck Armstrong.

He admitted that at this point in his career, he doesn't get too anxious ahead of an album release.

"When you're young, it's your record and there is anxiety and you have high hopes," he said.

"At this stage, I think we're just so grateful to have developed a fanbase. [We] put out new music and hope that they like it so that we can continue to do what we do."

Kennedy said it doesn't feel like he has to live or die by an album — at least not like he used to.

"[Before], if the record came out and flopped, you're done, you know, and then it's back to the salt mines."

Alter Bridge Is a Defining Record For the Band

This new album marks Alter Bridge's eighth full-length release and at this point in the band's life, Kennedy said it seemed appropriate to go the self-titled route for its name.

"We were aware that a lot of the sonic hallmarks that we've maintained throughout our career — we leaned into that on this," Kennedy explained.

"We're not really pushing into any experimental, like, oh we're going to add some '80s synth here, we're going to do this arrangement here."

Because of that, Kennedy said this album is a great snapshot of Alter Bridge as a whole.

"This is kind of what we've been known for," he said.

"So here we are, here's an assortment of tracks really kind of defining that at this stage, on album number eight."

What Else Did Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it was like putting together the album's closing track, "Slave to Master," which clocks in at more than nine minutes: "I had the first four minutes that I demoed and just needed to go somewhere different ... what started as four or five minutes, then it turned into nine minutes once we all kind of got in the weeds together."

What the future looks like for music with Slash and the Conspirators: "It's safe to say [that there is new music coming]. I recorded my portion of the vocals back in August of 2025. I'm very excited about this record...I'm always kind of second-guessing...but I think it's pretty solid and I'm pretty excited about that one."

Remembering when Charlie Sheen flew to Ireland for a Conspirators show: "I remember that night. He's legendary. He's the best, man. The thing I remember more than anything was — it was a beautiful older venue and he was up in one of the kind of booths [and] we were playing, but he's up there just so into it and just so passionate about it. Basically the entire floor of the venue, they were all just watching [him]. He was the show. We were just kind of providing the music. Charlie was, he was in it. He was so inspiring. It was so great."

