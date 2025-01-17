"I think that's why this has worked out with Alter Bridge and with Slash, because everybody is on the same page."

Myles Kennedy joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday (Jan. 16) to discuss the many different things he's working on, all while hitting the road for a new solo tour celebrating his latest album, The Art of Letting Go.

"We have the same mission in life, which is to make as much music as humanly possible," Kennedy shared with host Chuck Armstrong. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"A day without making music is a waste of a day, right?"

That's a mission that Kennedy has pursued since he was young and it's one he continues to follow to this day. With his solo tour starting Friday night (Jan. 17), Kennedy is also thinking about Alter Bridge's next album.

"I should have been hanging out over the holidays, relaxing, but instead I was writing and making demos for the last three weeks of my life," he said. "It's exciting and we'll get back in the saddle with that and get the machine up and running."

Kennedy said the goal is to get in the studio and finish the new Alter Bridge album this year, though it's always tough working around each band member's schedule.

"We've got to get a record done."

What's Next For Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators

As if touring in support of The Art of Letting Go and writing and recording a new Alter Bridge album wasn't enough to keep Kennedy busy, he's also looking ahead to the next record with Slash.

"We've got this record that I need to lay vocals down on," he said.

"The guys were hard at work and got, I think, most of it knocked out and now I just have to find a window between touring and everything I've got coming up to get my vocals recorded."

Fortunately, Kennedy said, prior to his European tour in 2024, he was able to share some vocals with Slash so he could hear them.

"The good news is the hard part is done as far as what I need to get done. Now I just need to actually track it."

What Else Did Myles Kennedy Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it was like getting the call from Mark Tremonti 22 years ago asking him if he wanted to be part of Alter Bridge: "We've never looked back ... They still haven't officially told me if I'm in the band."

Why it's meaningful that the lineup of Alter Bridge has never changed over their career: "I think it's something that initially we might have taken for granted."

Why he had such a good time touring in Europe right after The Art of Letting Go came out: "It's just three guys going out onstage. Let's just see what happens. Some nights you land on your feet, some nights you don't. But that's part of the excitement."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

