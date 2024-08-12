There are a lot of ways to describe Myles Kennedy, but one thing is certain: He is one of the hardest-working guys in rock and roll.

And that is by design.

"There are very few breaks," Kennedy admitted on Loudwire Nights Friday (Aug. 9).

"You always know something is pending, possibly, and it could change, but if there's one thing I won't do, I will never be in the situation where it's like, okay, we gotta make a record. We're going to the studio and you've got nothing."

Kennedy told host Chuck Armstrong that he always makes sure when it's "go time" to start recording, he has songs ready. Fortunately, his writing partners share a similar perspective.

"Mark [Tremonti] and Slash, it's the same mentality," he said.

"I think that's why I've been so lucky and I've had this run, I've found like-minded people. We feel the same way, you know? It's just like we were put on this planet to create and play music and hopefully make some people happy in the process. And so when you meet kindred spirits like that, you want to make sure you nurture those relationships and maintain that because that's not always the easiest thing to find."

Why It's Different Releasing a Solo Album

On Oct. 11, Kennedy will celebrate the release of his latest solo album, The Art of Letting Go. For his third solo effort, Kennedy has found himself playing music that will be familiar to many fans: straightforward, guitar-driven rock and roll.

"I've got all these songs and all these things I want to express that won't work in these other realms, so I feel like I should allow myself the artistic license to go ahead and embark on this and make a riff rock record," Kennedy explained. "I'm glad I did it. I really enjoyed the process."

Kennedy is no stranger to releasing albums, whether it's with Alter Bridge or Slash and the Conspirators, but he said there is something unique about the process when it's his name on the front cover.

"I can't hide behind the band, you know," he said. "But I feel comfortable."

In the past, he shared he's felt more comfortable writing songs on the acoustic guitar — something that came in handy with his powerful solo debut, Year of the Tiger — but lately, he's been drawn to the electric guitar more and more.

"It kind of depends where I'm at, but I have been really back on the electric kick," Kennedy said.

"You know, a few years ago I was lucky enough — you know, PRS, we worked together and put out the signature model guitar and since that happened, I've been just all in on playing electric all the time because it just blows my mind that I fooled someone to give me a signature guitar."

What Else Did Myles Kennedy Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why he's excited to have Tim Montana support his solo tour in the states in early 2025: "It's kind of the same approach to what I'm doing ... It's a good pairing."

Why he's always looking ahead, even when he's getting ready to release a new album: "I feel like you can never really rest ... You never can really sit back and smell the roses."

How he kind of forgot about the 20th anniversary of Alter Bridge's debut album until people started reminding him of it this year: "For me, it's fascinating because I didn't expect this. I was always taught to believe that, if you can make it in music, if you can just make one record in the music industry, you're doing well."

