Myles Kennedy Drops Blistering Solo Single ‘Say What You Will,’ Announces New Album + Tour

Alter Bridge and Slash vocalist Myles Kennedy is on his way back with his third solo album, The Art of Letting Go, while also delivering the new single "Say What You Will," a very entertaining companion video and extending his solo touring to include new North American shows in 2025.

"Say What You Will"

To introduce the new album, Kennedy is back with a blistering track called "Say What You Will" that features the talents of his solo trio that includes Zia Uddin on drums and Tim Tournier on bass.

The hard-hitting and motivational track features an entertaining video from Gordy De St. Jeor centering on a bullied young girl who finds the strength to break out her shell by finding herself in music. With the help of three of her school's staffers played by the band members, they win over everyone at the school talent show. You can watch the clip in full below.

Myles Kennedy, "Say What You Will"

Myles Kennedy's New Album, The Art of Letting Go

Kennedy has kept a steady pace for his solo efforts, issuing a new album ever three years. This latest effort features the aforementioned "Say What You Will," but also includes the riff-heavy opening title track, the haunting closer "How the Story Ends" and songs that show the dedication to songcraft such as "Mr. Downside," "Miss You When You're Gone" and "Saving Face" helping to fill out the record.

The Art of Letting Go album is due for release Oct. 11 through Napalm Records. Pre-orders in CD, vinyl and digital formats can be found here. The full track listing and album artwork can be seen below.

Myles Kennedy, The Art of Letting Go Artwork + Track LIsting

"The Art of Letting Go"

"Say What You Will"

"Mr. Downside"

"Miss You When You’re Gone"

"Behind the Veil"

"Saving Face"

"Eternal Lullaby"

"Nothing More To Gain"

"Dead To Rights"

"How the Story Ends"

Where You Can See Myles Kennedy Live

Earlier this year, Kennedy announced a fall European tour leg that would pair him with Devin Townsend. But North American audiences will get their chance to see Kennedy and his band play songs from the new album in early 2025. Tim Montana will open the North American tour leg, which runs Jan. 17 - Feb. 21. See all dates listed below and get ticketing info through Kennedy's website.

Myles Kennedy 2024 European Tour

Oct. 27, 2024 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan ^

Oct. 28, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset ^

Oct. 30, 2024 – Gothenburg, SE @ Valand ^

Nov. 1, 2024 – Stockholm. SE @ Debaser ^

Nov. 2, 2024 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee ^

Nov. 5, 2024 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater ^

Nov. 7, 2024 – Warsaw, PL @ Club Progresja ^

Nov. 8, 2024 – Prague, CZ @ Palac Akropolis ^

Nov. 10, 2024 – Budapest, HU @ Akvarium Klub ^

Nov. 11, 2024 – Vienna, AT @ Arena ^

Nov. 13, 2024 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz ^

Nov. 14, 2024 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra ^

Nov. 16, 2024 – Munich, DE @ Technikum ^

Nov. 17, 2024 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal ^

Nov. 19, 2024 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom +

Nov. 20, 2024 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 +

Nov. 22, 2024 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine +

Nov. 23, 2024 – Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage +

Nov. 25, 2024 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 #

Nov. 27, 2024 – Manchester, UK @ Academy #

Nov. 29, 2024 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City #

Nov. 30, 2024 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham #

Dec. 2, 2024 – Cardiff, UK @ The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union #

Dec. 3, 2024 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town #

Dec. 5, 2024 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy +

Dec. 6, 2024 – Belfast, IE @ Limelight +

^ with special guest Black River Delta

+ with special guest Cardinal Black

# Previously announced date with Devin Townsend Acoustic Performance

Myles Kennedy's 2025 North American Tour

Jan. 17, 2025 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge *

Jan. 18, 2025 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater *

Jan. 21, 2025 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop *

Jan. 22, 2025 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Concert Hall *

Jan. 24, 2025 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun

Jan. 25, 2025 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre *

Jan. 27, 2025 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall *

Jan. 28, 2025 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony *

Jan. 30, 2025 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage *

Jan. 31, 2025 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Neighborhood Theatre *

Feb. 02, 2025 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl *

Feb. 03, 2025 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse *

Feb. 05, 2025 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA *

Feb. 07, 2025 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center *

Feb. 08, 2025 - Dallas, Texas @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall *

Feb. 11, 2025 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Liberty Hall *

Feb. 12, 2025 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit *

Feb. 14, 2025 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater *

Feb. 16, 2025 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre *

Feb. 18, 2025 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades *

Feb. 20, 2025 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune *

Feb. 21, 2025 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory *

* with Special Guest Tim Montana

