On Tuesday (Oct. 29), Tetrarch's Diamond Rowe joined Loudwire Nights and opened up about the band she helped co-found — and was excited to hint at what's on the horizon for them.

"I think when we started playing music, [frontman] Josh [Fore] and I — especially when we started jamming together for the first time, it wasn't long into that that we were like, 'Okay, this is what we want to do for life,'" Rowe told host Chuck Armstrong.

"I think we started looking at it as a serious thing, even way before we probably should have, we were like 12, you know what I mean?"

When Chuck asked Rowe about the goals they had when they were jamming together in those early days, she was quick to answer, confidently and proudly.

"What we're doing now and beyond ... If 12-year-old Diamond saw me now, she would be like, 'Hell yeah. This is exactly what I wanted to be doing.'"

Diamond Rowe Always Wanted Her Own Signature Guitar

Another hope and dream that Rowe was happy to say she's carried for a long time is having her own signature guitar. Growing up, she always looked at artists like Dimebag Darrell, Children of Bodom's Alexi Laiho or Korn's Munky and loved seeing the guitars they played, because she knew those were their guitars.

"You know exactly whose it was when you saw the guitar, whether he was there or not," Rowe said.

"I always wanted that at some point. It was one of those things where you don't know if it's going to happen, you know what I mean? You're just like, that would be cool one day. And if not, like, whatever, it's fine. But that would be super cool."

Rowe's dream came true this year when the Pro Plus Signature Diamond Rowe DR12MG EVTN6 guitar was unveiled by Jackson Guitars. Not only did she celebrate the guitar itself, but she also celebrated the fact that she became the first African-American woman in heavy music to have her own signature axe.

"It's super humbling," she admitted.

"I'm really thankful for it. It's been a super, super cool experience for me."

What Else Did Tetrarch's Diamond Rowe Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Tetrarch's new song, "Live Not Fantasize," and how it's pointing toward new tracks that she eventually referred to as an album: "In true Tetrarch fashion, I think there's a little bit of everything on this collection of songs."

What it was like gifting her signature guitar to Head of Korn and Christian Andreu of Gojira: "I want to definitely be able to give [the guitars] to guys that influenced me, because I feel like I truly wouldn't have accomplished this without them at all."

The specifics about her signature guitar that make it hers: "It's very me and it's my guitar, so that's what it is."

