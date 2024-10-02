Tetrarch guitarist Diamond Rowe has just become the first African American woman in heavy music to have her own signature guitar.

She's just revealed a new collaboration with Jackson and is the first woman signature guitar artist in the long-running guitar manufacturer's history as well.

“I‘m so excited about this new venture with the Jackson family. This is a historic collaboration - as I am the first female in the history of Jackson with a signature guitar and the first African American female signature artist in heavy music. I feel so honored to have now joined such an elite group of players that are a part of this club. Many who have inspired me along this journey to get here. It’s truly humbling," Rowe enthuses.

About the Guitar

The Pro Plus Signature Diamond Rowe DR12MG EVTN6 guitar features:

25.5 “ scale, Monarkh-styled nyatoh body draped with a gorgeous poplar burl top

Three-piece nyatoh set-neck with graphite reinforcement

12˝ radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets

Black chrome-covered active EMG® 81/85 humbucking bridge and neck pickups

three-way toggle switch

single volume control

tone control

Evertune® bridge

Dark Rose finish with a new custom 3+3 color-matched Jackson headstock and black hardware

Watch a demo video with Rowe below and get more details at the Jackson Guitars website.

Diamond Rowe Unveils New Signature Guitar

Tetrarch's New Song "Live Not Fantasize" Is Blowing Up

About two week ago, Tetrarch debuted the music video for "Live Not Fantasize." It's their first new song since releasing the Unstable album in 2021 and has already surpassed 600,000 views on YouTube.

"We are extremely excited to release 'Live Not Fantasize' to the world. We had a lot of fun writing this song because of how heavy and aggressive it is, while still having a big catchy chorus that gets stuck in your head," Rowe says of Tetrarch's latest single.

The guitarist continues, "This song is about never letting the negative feelings and thoughts in your mind define who you are and doing everything you can to get through tough times to find peace within yourself - so that you can live instead of dreaming of something better."

Watch the music video below.

Tetrarch, "Live Not Fantasize" Music Video