Artists Answer – What Song Are You the Most Proud of?

At Louder Than Life 2022, we caught up with a bunch of bands to ask them which one of their songs are they the most proud of. Here’s what Lamb of God, In Flames, Mastodon, Tetrarch and more had to say.

Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe named “King Me” from 2012’s Resolution as the lyrical content he’s the most proud of. “That song is about me opening my eyes as I became sober and trying not to be such a self-centered prick,” Blythe shared. “And I think the lyrics are beautiful too.”

Tetrarch had a number of answers for our question, with guitarist Diamond Rowe giving the nod to “I’m Not Right.” “You know a lot of bands when they come out with an album or songs, you listen to it so much while you’re writing it, recording it, you never listen again? ‘I’m Not Right’ I still listen to for pleasure and it just came out exactly the way I would want it to come out, which is rare.” Tetrarch frontman Josh Fore ended up naming “Freak,” which brought the band into their groove-driven style.

Sevendust’s Lajon Witherspoon spoke about the song “Shine” and its extremely personal meaning. “[I wrote it] about my little brother that passed… who was killed. I wish he was able to be here, alive, to be with me and to see what we’ve done.”

Check out what each band had to say in the video below.

What Song Are You the Most Proud of?