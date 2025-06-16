Tetrarch’s Diamond Rowe Says She’s Already Thinking About ‘Dropping a Surprise or Two’ For Fans

"I guess it's normal when you have a new record out, you're kind of anxious and nervous but also excited."

Tetrarch guitarist and founding member Diamond Rowe joined Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights on Thursday (June 12) to celebrate the band's latest album, The Ugly Side of Me. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"With the type of brain I have, I'm always like, 'Okay, what do we need to do now,'" Rowe said.

"So now I'm thinking about the tour that's coming up and all that kind of stuff. It never stops, but it is very nice to finally have new music out and be getting back on the road. I'm really excited."

When Chuck asked Rowe about the pressure the band faces with a new album out — and the fact that it's been nearly four years since they released Unstable — she was pretty quick to respond.

"We just put out this record [a few] weeks ago," she said. "So it's kind of like, 'Okay, we've got some new stuff out. Let's go out here and tour on it for a bit.'"

But Rowe and her bandmate and co-founding member, frontman Josh Fore, are thinking about what's coming beyond their next tour, too.

"I have already talked to Josh and I've been like, 'This is when I think I want to drop something new,'" she shared.

"It's always an ongoing thing, you always kind of have to plan and look ahead. But...this album's doing well, we have to get out there and tour, so that's the main focus of mine. But I do have a pretty cool idea of when we'll maybe drop a surprise or two."

What Else Did Tetrarch's Diamond Rowe Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What Ozzy Osbourne means to her: "When I was 10, 11 years old...I just wanted to consume any kind of metal that I could. So I was all over the place from nu metal to Opeth to Gojira to it didn't matter to me. So I became a really big Ozzy Osbourne fan...I had an Ozzy T-shirt I wore all the time, a bunch of posters of him on my wall. I listened to a lot of his records...Ozzy was somebody that taught me from watching him how awesome it was, that whenever he was on stage he always had the biggest smile on his face. He always looks like he enjoys what he does so much."

Why she always embraces gratitude: "I still cry at festivals. Last time we played Louder Than Life and all that stuff — and we've played multiple festivals at this point, it's not a new thing — I still tear up. Why is this still happening? I just feel so happy. Literally, it's my heaven. When we play festivals and you're around all your peers or the bands you grew up listening to or being inspired by and you're meeting all these new fans that you haven't met before, it's really surreal to me."

When fans in the United States might be able to expect to see Tetrarch on the road: "Once we get back from Europe, we have a pretty cool plan for the U.S. that we hope gets announced soon. But, pretty much all the fall, from what I hear, should be U.S. We should be everywhere this fall."

