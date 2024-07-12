It looks like we can add nu-metalcore to the long, long list of metal subgenres as New Jersey's Uncured are the self-professed purveyors of this hybrid style.

Sure, we've heard of nu-core before, but Uncured are here to contend they have a completely new take on a complementary blend of heaviness.

When metalcore itself first rose to popularity, it presented a mish-mash of two distinctly different styles — the melodic lead guitar playing of metal and the breakdown-intensive elements of hardcore. With it, came the sing/scream dynamic as aggressive parts were pitted against soaring, clean-sung choruses.

Nu-metal, of course, put metallic grooves and beat-based rhythms and rapping on a collision course.

Uncured present a blend of two pre-existing hybrid subgenres, so, really, they're working with four main ingredients in total.

“We describe our sound as ‘Nu Metalcore’,” says the band. “It combines the raw energy, power and aggression of 2000s metal with the huge hooks, catchy choruses and brutal breakdowns of today’s metal scene to deliver an intense, new experience.”

What's compelling about "Mask of Sanity," which comes off Uncured's debut EP Warpath (due in 2025 through Conclave Studios), is the cohesion and fluidity, even when pulling off 180-degree musical turns. Light and heavy parts trade off, but the tension stays.

As for the nu-metal element in particular, it's important to remember the breadth of nu-metal (and what fans consider nu-metal, which we can all debate all day). "Mask of Sanity" has that in play from the pop sensibilities of Linkin Park to the lunging riffs of Korn.

Judge for yourself below and check out the music video below!

Uncured, "Mask of Sanity"

Uncured's six-track Warpath EP was produced by David Bendeth (Bring Me the Horizon, I Prevail) and is expected to be followed by a full length album later in 2025.

View the EP artwork and track listing below and see the band's upcoming tour dates further down the page. For tickets, head to Uncured's website.

Uncured, Warpath EP Artwork + Track Listing

Uncured, 'Warpath' EP artwork Conclave Studios loading...

1. "Mask Of Sanity"

2. "Manifesto"

3. "Crucify"

4. "Bleed Me Dry"

5. "Fall In Line"

6. "Perfect Specimen"

Uncured 2025 Tour Dates

July 19 – Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest

July 20 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration

July 22 – Cudahy, Wis. @ X-Ray Arcade *

July 23 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hoosier Dome *

July 24 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Duck Room *

July 26 – Wichita, Kan. @ Temple Live *

July 28 – Lubbock, Texas @ Jake’s *

July 29 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad *

July 31 – San Diego, Calif. @ Soma Sidestage *

Aug. 30 – Scranton, Pa. @ The Ritz Theater

Sept. 21 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Metal Injection Festival 2024

* Supporting Dark Divine