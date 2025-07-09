Gary Holt Takes the Temu Guitar Challenge

Welcome to the first-ever Temu Guitar Challenge with our first victim... uh... contestant Gary Holt of Exodus and Slayer!

The premise is simple but the task is not!

We bought three very different but equally crappy guitars off notable digital home of cheap junk, Temu, to see if one of metal's most elite axeman can play on just about anything.

A monster shredder and riff jukebox, Holt was not intimidated by any guitar, no matter how much it lacks on quality or if it even is deserving of being called a guitar whatsoever.

We presented him with three options — a "smart guitar" with a limited amount of frets, a very tiny acoustic guitar and a kid-sized more traditional guitar.

The "smart guitar" was his first weapon of choice. As he straps it on, Holt sits down and immediately starts playing My Chemical Romance while championing The Black Parade as one of his all-time favorite albums. "I can't get enough of it," he says, noting that it's like a cross between Queen and Cheap Trick. It's a desert island album for Officer Holt, who said if he had just The Black Parade and Rainbow's Rising, he'd be just fine.

It's not long before he learns about the extreme limitations of an instrument branding itself as "smart" as it presents a great number of obstacles — the inability to bend, hammer-on, tremolo pick and more.

Playing Exodus and Iron Maiden? Forget it!

After giving it a rating on a scale of one to 10, Holt moves on to that sad, tiny thing passing itself of as a guitar. It's quickly apparent that this visually resembles a guitar, but as a vessel for playing music, it's completely worthless.

Watch Gary Holt take the Temu Guitar Challenge in the video below.

Gary, thanks for having some fun with us!

Can Gary Holt Play a $20 Temu Guitar?

