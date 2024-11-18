‘We’re Just Out to Stomp Everybody’ – Exodus’ Gary Holt on Approach to New Music

"We're just out to stomp everybody," Exodus guitarist Gary Holt says about the band's mindset when it comes to new music. But he tells Full Metal Jackie during their recent chat on her weekend radio show that he doesn't feel that there is a competition with his peers.

"I don't compare the band to what Testament or Kreator or Overkill are doing. I'm sure they probably feel the same way. We're going to make the best Exodus album we can, and we don't compare it to anybody," he says at one point, later adding, "Every other band that is in our part of our genre, they should feel the same way about their own band - like, what competition? We'll stomp them all and that's the way we feel, and we're friends with all of them, but I have to go in with the attitude that we can't be touched because then otherwise, why am I doing this?" Holt also lays out some of the timeline as Exodus continue to work toward a new album.

Elsewhere within the discussion, Gary talks about his return to the stage with Slayer and why he doesn't try to mimic Jeff Hanneman's guitar work while playing with the band. And he teases his upcoming appearance with Metal Allegiance while sharing his favorite performances with the all-star band and which Metal Allegiance performer would be cool to do a record with.

Check out more of the interview below.

It's Full Metal Jackie and it's always a pleasure to welcome back to the show legendary guitarist of Exodus and Slayer, Mr. Gary Holt. How are you? Gary, when we last spoke, you mentioned Exodus pushing things back to early next year before jumping back in on the new album. What's inspiring you these days as you approach a new Exodus record?

Inspiration comes from within. Just playing the guitar still inspires me and I love riffs so I just need a little more time to make them as good as they possibly can be. We're not there yet, but we plan on starting recording in February, so we should be fine by then.

Gary, Rick Hunoldt recently paid you ultimate compliment, calling you one of the best songwriters in thrash metal. How do you feel your work stacks up with your peers? And is there a secret or specific thing you're looking for when it comes to songwriting?

No, there's nothing specific. It has to pass the Baloff test, I guess. There is one specific thing. Would Paul [late Exodus singer Baloff] think it's heavy enough?

As far as what my peers are doing? I don't pay any attention. I have listened to their records. It's no offense, I'm just all about what Exodus is doing and I don't compare the band to what Testament or Kreator or Overkill are doing. I'm sure they probably feel the same way. We're going to make the best Exodus album we can, and we don't compare it to anybody. There's no comparison. We're just out to stomp everybody.

So what makes a great Exodus song?

Power, aggression, hooks, solos, drums. That's like trying to say what makes a great cake? It's all the ingredients that make an awesome cake. We're just a thrash cake, thrash pie. It's just what makes a great Exodus album is five guys, the five guys that are in this band that all combine to put their ingredients together and make this awesome meal, a delicious thrash meal, a thrash sandwich, something. But it takes all of us

I might write most of the songs and I might write most of the lyrics, but it's everybody's input is always welcome and it's everybody's contributions that make it Exodus and not a Gary Holt solo record.

Exodus, "Blacklist"

Gary, the big surprise of the year was of course Slayer returning for a few shows after their retirement. Having gone through that this year, what is your feelings on where things stand with the band and how was that experience to get back up there and play those songs again?

Well, first off, the experience was magical. It was awesome. It's just a surreal moment to be with Slayer and always have this rapport where there's a certain electricity that comes off the crowd and we feel it. This time we were electrocuted. It was insane.

The energy that you could feel before the show started and losing the Louder Than Life show due to the hurricane, that was bunk. That was sad. And no more so than for the fans who flew from all over to see it. But it was sad for us too, because we really, really enjoyed Riot Fest and it was amazing. We didn't want to lose one. There's only three shows. Who wants to lose one of them?

I'm looking forward to doing some more of them. When that will be? I don't know, but I think, if anything, the band will make spot appearances here and there.

[Editor's Note: Since the interview took place, Louder Than Life has announced Slayer's return for their 2025 festival.]

I don't see the band ever touring anymore, which is great for me because it allows me to put all my concentration into Exodus and then go out and enjoy playing the Slayer songs with my other family once in a while.

Slayer allowed you the opportunity to embrace the band's music, not only taking on the role of guitarist, but also as a fan. Was there a song or a solo or a part of taking on Jeff Hanneman's role that best represents your admiration for what he created with the band?

That's really hard to pick. There's so much greatness in the songs that he wrote. I'm just happy to be able to play them and keep his memory alive, you know. Solo wise, I just kind of usually did my own thing. I tried to match him vibe for vibe, but trying to mimic Jeff's solo style is impossible for me.

I'm sure there's some guys in some tribute bands that do it note for note, but it would have really been fake if I tried to like copy them.

So I did my own thing and no one ever complained about that in the band. Occasionally some fan might not like it, but if I had to pick a song, maybe "South of Heaven." That's a pretty signature song of his.

Slayer, "South of Heaven"

Gary, I'm going to go back a bit for this one. At the end of 2023, in a wrap up post, you noted to all who say they're about to make the metal record of the year, hold my beer. I love that you put the challenge out there. And you talked about competition earlier. Does a sense of competition fuel you? Is it just another form of motivation to put your best foot forward?

No. The only people we're trying to please are ourselves and whenever you go online and you're preaching to your own choir. But there's always some outsider, like another musician talking about how great their album is. What are we supposed to do? Say it's mid?

The new album's mid. It's okay. Am I'm like? No. When I say it's the best thing since sliced bread, it means I feel that way, that I love it and the band loves it.

As far as competition, we don't have any. But here's the thing. Every other band that is in our part of our genre, they should feel the same way about their own band - like, what competition?

We'll stomp them all and that's the way we feel, and we're friends with all of them, but I have to go in with the attitude that we can't be touched because then otherwise, why am I doing this?

Gary, you've got another big thing coming up as you're set to join Metal Allegiance for their annual January show. Always great to see such talent come together to celebrate the music we all love. As a Metal Allegiance guest, saluting some of the best music metal has to offer, do you have the option to bring a song to the table you'd love to perform?

Sure, when I'm sent over a list of songs, usually there's a lot of discussion going back, back and forth. And I could be like that grumpy old man who's complaining all the time, because there have been times in the past when the setlist is just all rock, and I'm like, "No, I don't want to play 'Tom Sawyer' by Rush." I love the song. I don't want to play it. You know, we're Metal Allegiance. Let's play metal songs. You know!

But usually the songs are cool. I like that. I don't want to play that one. I want to play that one. This time around, I looked at the setlist, and I'm cool with all of it. It's easy and it's always fun, because we're all such good friends off the stage. Then you always interject and add in a couple of new musicians that you might not have ever met.

It's always an honor to play music with such talented people. It's gonna be fun. It's always fun. Even if I complain all the way to the show day.

Is there a track that you'd love to play with this all-star lineup?

You know, I've already done it. I played "Stargazer" with the late, great Jimmy Bain on bass. That was a watershed moment. Before it was called Metal Allegiance, when it was Metal Masters, I played "Chemical Warfare" in Piranha with Billy Sheehan on bass. It doesn't get sicker than that. That's pretty rad. The greatest bass player in the world playing this ripping thrash and just crushing it.

Last year, we played "Kill the King" and Ritchie Blackmore is my hero. From the moment that was added to the set, I said, "You guys know, that's my song. I'm playing guitar on that. Don't even think anything else. I know it already." That was awesome. I worked real hard on that one.

Metal Allegiance, "Kill the King" From 2024 10th Anniversary Performance

Having something like Metal Allegiance not only gives you the chance to see old friends, but it also offers you the opportunity to see how well you play with some of the greats of the genre. It's a rare thing to be in this position, but have any of these jams made you feel like, man, this really works. I'd love to play off of that guy.

Well, playing with Billy Sheehan was awesome. I'd love to do a record with him someday. The nicest man in the world, too. We're all so busy with our own bands, and we all jam and we all have so much fun, and I'm sure there's lots of talk about we could do a group together, you know? Then a week later, we're all on tour again, and, like, never happens. Although they did make the Metal Allegiance record happen. And that probably took a lot of doing.

Is there even time to do another one? I don't know. But I'm always willing to contribute.

Thanks to Gary Holt for the interview. You can stay up to date with Exodus, Slayer and Metal Allegiance via their respective websites. You can also follow Exodus on Facebook, X and Instagram. Find out where you can hear Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show here.