The reunited Mudvayne have just announced their first tour of 2023 and they're bringing a stacked lineup with them as Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies are all on the bill.

The nu-metal resurgence remains a force and, after fans spent years clamoring for a Mudvayne reunion and finally got one, the nu-metal gods have also blessed everyone with a Coal Chamber reunion, which vocalist Dez Fafara announced last year. Now, those two acts are linking up for what will surely be one of 2023's hottest tours with the remaining trio of special guests making it an event any ticket holder should show up early for.

The Psychotherapy Sessions Tour is Mudvayne's first headlining trek since 2009 and it will also mark Coal Chamber's first live performances in eight years.

"An Event. On the Horizon. Over 25 years in the making.Brave travelers…You, and the alien seed - MuDvAyNe. A journey begun. Reaching Zenith. Now for the Eschatology," comments Mudvayne drummer Matt McDonough.

View the complete list of tour dates below and you can head to Ticketmaster to purchase tickets.

A pre-sale will begin today (March 21) at 11AM ET VIP packages will be on sale starting at 11AM ET today (March 21) and a pre-sale starts at noon ET where fans can enter the password PSYCHOTHERAPY to gain access, per a post on Mudvayne's Facebook page.

The general on-sale will start on March 24 at 10AM local time.

Mudvayne 2023 Tour Dates With Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint + Butcher Babies

Live Nation Live Nation loading...

July 20 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 21 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 23 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 26 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 28 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 29 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 30 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 01 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 02 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 04 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 05 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Aug. 06 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 08 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 09 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Aug. 12 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 13 — Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 15 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 16 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Aug. 20 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre

Aug. 22 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug. 25 — West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 — Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Top 50 Nu-Metal Albums of All-Time

PLAYLIST: Nu-Metal Deep Cuts

Listen/follow here and view the first 100 songs below.