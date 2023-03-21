Mudvayne Announce 2023 Tour With Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint + Butcher Babies
The reunited Mudvayne have just announced their first tour of 2023 and they're bringing a stacked lineup with them as Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies are all on the bill.
The nu-metal resurgence remains a force and, after fans spent years clamoring for a Mudvayne reunion and finally got one, the nu-metal gods have also blessed everyone with a Coal Chamber reunion, which vocalist Dez Fafara announced last year. Now, those two acts are linking up for what will surely be one of 2023's hottest tours with the remaining trio of special guests making it an event any ticket holder should show up early for.
The Psychotherapy Sessions Tour is Mudvayne's first headlining trek since 2009 and it will also mark Coal Chamber's first live performances in eight years.
"An Event. On the Horizon. Over 25 years in the making.Brave travelers…You, and the alien seed - MuDvAyNe. A journey begun. Reaching Zenith. Now for the Eschatology," comments Mudvayne drummer Matt McDonough.
View the complete list of tour dates below and you can head to Ticketmaster to purchase tickets.
A pre-sale will begin today (March 21) at 11AM ET VIP packages will be on sale starting at 11AM ET today (March 21) and a pre-sale starts at noon ET where fans can enter the password PSYCHOTHERAPY to gain access, per a post on Mudvayne's Facebook page.
The general on-sale will start on March 24 at 10AM local time.
Mudvayne 2023 Tour Dates With Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint + Butcher Babies
July 20 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 21 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
July 23 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 26 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
July 28 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 29 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 30 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 01 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 02 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 04 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 05 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
Aug. 06 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 08 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 09 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Aug. 12 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 13 — Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 15 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 16 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
Aug. 20 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre
Aug. 22 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Aug. 25 — West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 — Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
