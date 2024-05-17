Another week, another 18 big new rock and metal tours to reveal!

The rock and metal world continues to make sure you're entertained as big name acts are almost always seemingly adding new shows. This week, you'll find Godsmack serving up some fall fun, Rise Against returning to the road after a period of inactivity and Highly Suspect just adding a handful of new dates to coincide with a new album announcement.

Elsewhere, Lorna Shore head up a killer metal tour package, Badflower have a new list of dates and Mark Tremonti is prepping to do his best Sinatra with some late year holiday shows. Plus, David Gilmour is playing his first U.S. shows in eight years.

Speaking of the holidays, Better Lovers are bringing back Blissmas for 2024, and there's festival news from the New England Metal and Hardcore Festival and the inaugural Soundside Festival.

See what all is on tap below:

Armor for Sleep

Tour Dates: June 22 - Aug. 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Badflower

Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - Oct. 22

Support Acts: Slothrust, Missio

Ticketing Info

Blair Gun

Tour Dates: June 6 - July 9

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info:

The Blood Brothers

Tour Dates: Nov. 2 - Dec. 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Coheed and Cambria

Tour Dates: July 16 - Sept. 13

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info:

Dead Heat

Tour Dates: May 22 - June 8

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

David Gilmour

Tour Dates: Oct. 29 - Nov. 5

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Goatwhore

Tour Dates: Aug. 9 - Sept. 30

Support Acts: Vitriol, Thantifaxath, Herakleion, Necrofier

Ticketing Info:

Godsmack

Tour Dates: Sept. 26 - Oct. 26

Support Acts: Nothing More, Flat Back

Ticketing Info

Highly Suspect

Tour Dates: July 24 - Aug. 2

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Richie Kotzen

Tour Dates: May 17 - 18; Sept. 13 - Nov. 2

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Lorna Shore

Tour Dates: Sept. 19 - Oct. 30

Support Acts: Whitechapel, Kublai Khan TX and Sanguisugabogg

Ticketing Info

Mike Tramp's White Lion

Tour Dates: Aug. 23 - Oct. 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Miss May I

Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - Nov. 3

Support Acts: In Hearts Wake, Traitors, Bloom

Ticketing Info

The Pineapple Thief

Tour Dates: Nov. 16 - Dec. 11

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Rise Against

Tour Dates: Oct. 14 - Nov. 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Mark Tremonti Sings Sinatra

Tour Dates: Dec. 12 - 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

X

Tour Dates: June 24 - July 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

* The New England Metal and Hardcore Festival lineup continues to fill up. The event, taking place Sept. 21 and 22 at The Palladium in Worcester, Mass., will feature Killswitch Engage heading up the event's 25th anniversary, with sets from Suicidal Tendencies, Slaughter to Prevail, Machine Head, Converge, Bain, As I Lay Dying, Nails, Overkill, After the Burial, Better Lovers, Suicide Silence and more.

Ticketing Info

* The inaugural Soundside Festival will take place Sept. 28 and 29 in Bridgeport, Ct. Foo Fighters and Noah Kahan will headline the two days, with Queens of the Stone Age, Norah Jones, Goo Goo Dolls, Fleet Foxes, Boyz II Men, Grace Potter, Teddy Swims, The Kills and plenty more set to take the stage.

Ticketing Info

* Jinjer and Converge head up the second annual Metal Injection Festival taking place Sept. 21 and 22 at Brooklyn, New York's Brooklyn Monach. God Forbid, 3 Inches of Blood, Cave In, Pallid Vale, Goatwhore, Rivers of Nihil and more are on board.

Ticketing Info

* Quiet Riot will headline this weekend's Rock for Ronnie benefit concert, taking place May 19 at Warner Center Park at the Lou Bredlow Pavilion in Woodland Hills, California. Dio Disciples, Jason Charles Miller, Billy McNicol, X-COMM and a surprise-filled Eddie Trunk's All-Star Band will also perform.

Ticketing Info

* Better Lovers have announced their "Blissmas" holiday show for 2024 taking place Dec. 14 at Riverworks in Buffalo, New York. Converge, Twitching Tongues, Dying Wish, Fleshwater, Teenage Wrist and Anxious will also be performing. Plus, former Every Time I Die member Andy Williams will perform with his new project, Atomic Rule.

Ticketing Info

* The Black N' Blue Bowl is set for May 18 and 19 at the Brooklyn Monarch in Brooklyn, New York this weekend. Agnostic Front and Drain will headline, with sets from Slapshot, Conservative Military Image, DMIZE, Get The Shot, Full Blown Chaos (celebrating 20 years of their album Wake The Demons), Bayway, The World, Exit Strategy, Newcomer, and Shoot Da 5 on Saturday, with Madball, Terror, Scowl, Regulate, End It, Trail of Lies, and Private Mind joining on Sunday.

Ticketing Info