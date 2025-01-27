Warped Tour Announces First Bands for 2025 30th Anniversary Comeback

Fans have been anxiously awaiting to see who would be playing at the three Vans Warped Tour stops in 2025 and the lineup is starting to leak out ahead of the countdown clock reveal conclusion slated for 9PM ET this evening (Jan. 27)..

Where and When Is the 30th Anniversary of Vans Warped Tour Taking Place?

The Vans Warped Tour is set for three locations with two dates each during each stop. Washington, D.C. gets the first top, taking place June 14 and 15 at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus.

The Warped Tour then heads west, taking over the Shoreline Waterfront in Long Beach, Calif., on July 26 and 27. The final stop comes on the East Coast on Nov. 15 and 16 at the Camping World Stadium Campus in Orlando, Fla.

Who Is Playing and Where?

As stated, some of the bands for the 2025 editions of Vans Warped Tour have now been revealed with more expected to show up throughout the day leading up to tonight's (Jan. 27) final lineup announcement at 9PM ET.

Both Simple Plan and the reunited Dance Hall Crashers were confirmed through the Vans Warped Tour social media accounts, while Bowling for Soup, Chandler Leighton, Miss May I, and Pennywise have all been unlocked on the Vans Warped Tour website. There you can see which bands have been assigned to which stops.

We'll continue to update this post throughout the day.

How Can I Get Tickets?

Tickets for the 2025 30th anniversary edition of the Vans Warped Tour are currently on sale. Two-day General Admission and VIP packages are currently available. Visit the Vans Warped Tour website for ticketing prices and options.

Why Is the Vans Warped Tour Returning Now?

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Warped founder Kevin Lyman admitted there was a sense of longing now that the festival has been out of the summer circuit in recent years.

“Since 1997, I said I was hoping that there was some kid in a garage that was going to come out and kick Kevin Lyman’s ass someday, and put on a better festival,” he stated. “People start remembering once something’s gone that it was important, it was fun — and I’m hoping to recapture a lot of that again."

What's New and What's Not?

Each of the cities on the 2025 tour have two dates instead of one. Within that parameter, Lyman reveals, "We’re getting very, very selective in trying to find some unique twists to the lineup." He confirms there will be 70 to 100 bands joining at each stop.

Though not new, Lyman also adds that giving new artists a platform will be part of the festival's continued history that he wants to carry over. “I’ve always felt we need to pay homage to the past, but we’re looking to the future of the artists and the community,” Lyman says.

What's not new is the affordable price. One of the big factors that made Vans Warped Tour so successful over the years was a fan-friendly price. That continued for 2025 with two-day tickets going for $149.98 (after fees).

Pasquale Rotella of Insomniac event promotion told Rolling Stone, "“[Lyman’s] been really committed to making this about the people, and making sure that people can afford to come. It really starts with Kevin making that step, and holding his ground, and having that confidence in the community.

Lyman credited the bands for buying in as well. “Some of them had to call their teams and say, ‘No, I want to do this,’” he explains. He also reveals that certain bands also called other bands to get them on board for playing as well. “Making a community strong can’t be just an individual thing,” Lyman says, “It takes everyone out there.”

