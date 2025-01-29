The Vans Warped Tour now has their first festival headliner for the 30th anniversary comeback edition of the popular long-running festival. That would be the veteran funk rock outfit 311.

This will be the band's fifth time appearing at the Vans Warped Tour, first hopping on board for the 1996 run of the traveling festival. They've also played the 1998, 2001 and the most recent 2019 edition, which was the tour's supposed farewell.

In this case, the band will head up the lineup in Long Beach, California on July 26 and 27. This will be their lone Warped appearance as they are not booked for the other two stops in Orlando and Washington, D.C.

The appearance comes at a great time for 311, as they are currently supporting their fourteenth studio album, Full Bloom, which arrived last October. The album has already yielded the songs "You're Gonna Get It," "Need Somebody" and the title track.

It should also be noted that in revealing that 311 will play the 2025 edition of Vans Warped Tour, organizers have shared that an exclusive limited edition Vans Warped Tour poster will be available for pre-order on 3/11 with all net proceeds going to MusiCares. Get a closer look below.

Who Else Has Been Announced for the 2025 Edition of Vans Warped Tour?

The initial day of announcements included the reveals of Simple Plan, Bowling for Soup, Dance Hall Crashers, Miss May I, Pennywise and Chandler Leighton.

The second day brought five more "reveals" with The Maine, Drain and Saturdays at Your Place being announced during the day and 311 and Honey Revenge (check out the announcement video below) being added in the evening, bringing the total of Vans Warped Tour bands to 11 so far. You can see which bands are playing which of the three shows through the Vans Warped Tour website.

About the 2025 Vans Warped Tour

The Vans Warped Tour is set for three locations with two dates each during each stop. Washington, D.C. gets the first top, taking place June 14 and 15 at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus.

The Warped Tour then heads west, taking over the Shoreline Waterfront in Long Beach, Calif., on July 26 and 27. The final stop comes on the East Coast on Nov. 15 and 16 at the Camping World Stadium Campus in Orlando, Fla.

Tickets for the 2025 30th anniversary edition of the Vans Warped Tour are currently on sale. Two-day General Admission and VIP packages are currently available. Visit the Vans Warped Tour website for ticketing prices and options.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Warped founder Kevin Lyman admitted there was a sense of longing now that the festival has been out of the summer circuit in recent years.

“Since 1997, I said I was hoping that there was some kid in a garage that was going to come out and kick Kevin Lyman’s ass someday, and put on a better festival,” he stated. “People start remembering once something’s gone that it was important, it was fun — and I’m hoping to recapture a lot of that again."

Each of the cities on the 2025 tour have two dates instead of one. Within that parameter, Lyman reveals, "We’re getting very, very selective in trying to find some unique twists to the lineup." He confirms there will be 70 to 100 bands joining at each stop.

Though not new, Lyman also adds that giving new artists a platform will be part of the festival's continued history that he wants to carry over. “I’ve always felt we need to pay homage to the past, but we’re looking to the future of the artists and the community,” Lyman says.

What's not new is the affordable price. One of the big factors that made Vans Warped Tour so successful over the years was a fan-friendly price. That continued for 2025 with two-day tickets going for $149.98 (after fees).

Pasquale Rotella of Insomniac event promotion told Rolling Stone, "“[Lyman’s] been really committed to making this about the people, and making sure that people can afford to come. It really starts with Kevin making that step, and holding his ground, and having that confidence in the community.

Lyman credited the bands for buying in as well. “Some of them had to call their teams and say, ‘No, I want to do this,’” he explains. He also reveals that certain bands also called other bands to get them on board for playing as well. “Making a community strong can’t be just an individual thing,” Lyman says, “It takes everyone out there.”