Warped Tour Adds More Bands for 2025, Brings Total to 9 So Far

The bands keep coming for the 2025 edition of the Vans Warped Tour. After an opening day that saw six bands revealed for the three dates of Warped Tour's 30th anniversary comeback, organizers have been slowly rolling out additions for the bill leading up to the eventual full lineup reveal.

Who Are the Latest Acts to Join the 2025 Vans Warped Tour?

On Jan. 28, Vans Warped Tour dropped a humorous video showcasing how the members of Drain accepted the invite in the middle of some recreational activities. The band will be appearing on all three Warped Tour bills this year.

Next up came Saturdays at Your Place, who dug up their invite to Vans Warped Tour from a snow-covered tundra. The band will be playing the Washington D.C. stop this year.

Veteran rockers The Maine were also revealed, with video showing how the band had fallen on some hard times since the last Warped Tour ended. Luckily, fans will find them onstage again at Warped's Washington, D.C. and Orlando stops.

Each of the new bands join the previously announced Simple Plan, Dance Hall Crashers, Bowling for Soup, Chandler Leighton, Miss May I and Pennywise who were all revealed during the opening day of announcements for the 2025 Vans Warped Tour.

About the 2025 Vans Warped Tour

The Vans Warped Tour is set for three locations with two dates each during each stop. Washington, D.C. gets the first top, taking place June 14 and 15 at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus.

The Warped Tour then heads west, taking over the Shoreline Waterfront in Long Beach, Calif., on July 26 and 27. The final stop comes on the East Coast on Nov. 15 and 16 at the Camping World Stadium Campus in Orlando, Fla.

Tickets for the 2025 30th anniversary edition of the Vans Warped Tour are currently on sale. Two-day General Admission and VIP packages are currently available. Visit the Vans Warped Tour website for ticketing prices and options.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Warped founder Kevin Lyman admitted there was a sense of longing now that the festival has been out of the summer circuit in recent years.

“Since 1997, I said I was hoping that there was some kid in a garage that was going to come out and kick Kevin Lyman’s ass someday, and put on a better festival,” he stated. “People start remembering once something’s gone that it was important, it was fun — and I’m hoping to recapture a lot of that again."

Each of the cities on the 2025 tour have two dates instead of one. Within that parameter, Lyman reveals, "We’re getting very, very selective in trying to find some unique twists to the lineup." He confirms there will be 70 to 100 bands joining at each stop.

Though not new, Lyman also adds that giving new artists a platform will be part of the festival's continued history that he wants to carry over. “I’ve always felt we need to pay homage to the past, but we’re looking to the future of the artists and the community,” Lyman says.

What's not new is the affordable price. One of the big factors that made Vans Warped Tour so successful over the years was a fan-friendly price. That continued for 2025 with two-day tickets going for $149.98 (after fees).

Pasquale Rotella of Insomniac event promotion told Rolling Stone, "“[Lyman’s] been really committed to making this about the people, and making sure that people can afford to come. It really starts with Kevin making that step, and holding his ground, and having that confidence in the community.

Lyman credited the bands for buying in as well. “Some of them had to call their teams and say, ‘No, I want to do this,’” he explains. He also reveals that certain bands also called other bands to get them on board for playing as well. “Making a community strong can’t be just an individual thing,” Lyman says, “It takes everyone out there.”