The Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2027

Here is a look at the most anticipated rock and metal albums of 2027.

Even though it's only November and there's still a slew of albums we're waiting on before the year ends, things are already looking promising for what lies ahead when the calendar turns over. And while there's a host of artists currently working on new material, our focus here is strictly albums that have been officially announced and with release dates.

So, while we know the likes of Dream Theater, Kerry King, Belphegor, Soundgarden, Bruce Dickinson, Power Trip and so, so many more are all currently writing, you won't see them listed below. The same goes for Ice Nine Kills, who have an album title (Silver Scream 3: Every Flick in the Book), but no release date or album art yet.

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The crop of exciting early 2027 releases also comes with some big changes or new ventures for a small handful of artists. For instance, Killswitch Engage icons Adam Dutkiewicz and Howard Jones are reuniting with the project Burn Eternal, while DragonForce's self-titled album debuts the dual vocal threat of new singers Alissa White-Gluz (ex-Arch Enemy) and Alessio Garavello (ex-Power Quest). Fear Factory, will release their first album with singer Milo Silvestro and drummer Pete Webber in April.

Keep scrolling to see what 2027 albums should already be on your radar and keep checking back as we'll keep this updated throughout next year!

Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2027 A look at the big rock and metal albums slated for release in early 2027! Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

Below, see the best metal album of each year since 1970 (our 2026 pick hasn't been made yet).

The Best Metal Album of Each Year Since 1970 See Loudwire's picks for the Best Metal Album of Each Year Since 1970. Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

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