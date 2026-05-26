DragonForce just announced a 2026 North American tour that will be their first since they revealed Alissa White-Gluz as their new vocalist.

The group will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third studio album Inhuman Rampage throughout the trek, which kicks off in mid-November in San Diego, Calif. and will hit 22 different cities across the U.S. and Canada. Joining them on the road are Ensiferum and Rhapsody of Fire.

DragonForce played their first pair of shows with White-Gluz earlier this month at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona, Fla. and a few days later at Ohio's Sonic Temple festival. This upcoming tour will be their first headlining trek with the singer.

"Alissa joining the band is an expansion of everything we've done up to this point," Herman Li said in a statement when DragonForce revealed White-Gluz had joined. "She doesn't just sing, she makes all aspects of our music better. And she sounds incredible live! I can't wait for the fans to see her and hear what we have been working on."

"As a long-time fan of DragonForce, having seen them in concert multiple times over the last 20 years, I am beyond excited to be bringing such iconic music to life with these amazingly skilled musicians in such a fun and inspiring environment," the vocalist added.

READ MORE: 11 Rock + Metal Bands That Still Saw Success With Their Third Singer

White-Gluz departed from Arch Enemy this past November after singing for the group for 12 years. DragonForce announced her addition to the lineup in early May, just prior to their first appearance with her at Welcome to Rockville.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (May 29) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through the band's website. See the full list of dates below.

DragonForce 2026 North American Tour Dates

Nov. 13 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

Nov. 14 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Nov. 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Nov. 17 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Nov. 18 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Nov. 20 - Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues

Nov. 21 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz Ybor

Nov. 22 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Nov. 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov. 25 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 27 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

Nov. 28 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov. 29 - New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square

Dec. 1 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Dec. 2 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Dec. 4 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre

Dec. 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

Dec. 8 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Dec. 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Dec. 11 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Dec. 12 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre

Dec. 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

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Keep scrolling to see which other rock and metal bands will be on tour throughout the rest of 2026.