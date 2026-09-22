Earlier this week, DragonForce named Alessio Garavello as their new co-vocalist stepping in for Marc Hudson, who was stepping back temporarily while dealing with tinnitus. Now we have news of the band's first album with both Garavello and fellow new addition Alissa White-Gluz taking over vocals for the group. The band's tenth overall album will be self-titled and it's now on track for a March 19 release.

DragonForce (2026)"/>Napalm Records dragonforce self titled album

What Do We Know About DragonForce's Self-Titled Album?

The band has been in the studio with producer Jens Bogren working on the new album. In addition to the arrival of Garavello and White-Gluz, the band has also added rhythm guitarist Billy Wilkins to the lineup as well.

READ MORE: 8 Big Things Including DragonForce's Debut With Alissa White-Gluz From Welcome to Rockville 2026

“Every time we begin making another album, we just think, ‘Wow – I can't believe we're still doing what we love after all these years,’" says guitarist Herman Li. "The approach of the tenth album is as important as the first one, or any of the albums, because the way we look at music is we're making a piece of art that's going to be frozen in time. We always try to use everything we've learned from our years of experience, and put that into the new music."

He continues, "This is unlike any DragonForce album you've ever heard and unlike any metal albums out there. There's just nothing like it, and everyone listening will realize that straight away. We're not trying to be commercial. We're not trying to be popular. We're not trying to be famous. We make music because we want to make something that we love to hear and elevate our musicianship to the next level.”

White-Gluz, who joins the band after a decade fronting Arch Enemy, shares, “I have loved the entire process of making music with DragonForce. It’s great to connect with such elite musicians and work together to really bring out the best of our respective styles. I think this new combo of speed and ferocity is refreshing and exciting. It's going to be so much fun to perform live.”

Is There New Music to Share?

Yes. DragonForce have unleashed the brand new track "Hunger of the Beast" to coincide with the new album announcement. This super-charged new single comes accompanied by a live performance video.

Get a closer look and listen below.

DragonForce, "Hunger of the Beast"

What Else Is Happening With DragonForce in 2026?

The coming months will be a celebration of both old and new. While the self-titled album is on track for a March 2027 release, the band will spend a good part of this fall touring to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Inhuman Rampage album.

Announced earlier this year, the trek will rock North American cities, starting with a Nov. 13 date in San Diego and concluding a month later on Dec. 13 in Los Angeles. All stops can be seen below and ticketing information can be viewed at the band's website.

DragonForce's Inhuman Rampage 20th Anniversary Tour

Nov. 13 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

Nov. 14 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Nov. 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Nov. 17 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Nov. 18 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Nov. 20 - Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues

Nov. 21 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz Ybor

Nov. 22 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Nov. 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov. 25 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 27 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

Nov. 28 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov. 29 - New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square

Dec. 1 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

Dec. 2 - Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY

Dec. 4 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre

Dec. 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

Dec. 8 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Dec. 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Dec. 11 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Dec. 12 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre

Dec. 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Below see other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.