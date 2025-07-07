‘Crazy We’d Never Met Before’ – Axl Rose Shares Heartfelt Message Following Black Sabbath Farewell Show

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose shared a message on social media following Black Sabbath's farewell show over the weekend.

The concert, dubbed "Back to the Beginning," took place at Villa Park in Birmingham, England and marked not only Sabbath's last-ever performance, but Ozzy Osbourne's as well. Guns N' Roses were among the many bands invited to perform during the event, in addition to Metallica, Slayer, Alice In Chains, Tool and others.

Guns took the stage later in the day and played a six-song set consisting mainly of Sabbath covers. They opened their performance with the piano-driven "It's Alright," a track Rose played a handful of times when the band was on tour in the '90s as a prelude to "November Rain," as well as "Never Say Die," "Junior's Eyes" and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath."

They ended the set with the classic hits "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Paradise City" [via Setlist.fm], and then Metallica followed them onstage a bit later.

Rose shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter) the day after the show, revealing that he'd never actually met Osbourne or Black Sabbath before.

"Wow! What an event! Extremely overwhelming! Really great crowd! Was very emotional for everyone! MET OZZY! Crazy we'd never met before! He was really great! Was great to meet Sabbath!" the singer wrote.

"Was hard as I imagine for anyone to watch his struggles while at the same time everyone was rooting for him and massively respecting the challenges he took head on and he did it! Was great to meet Ozzy's family and see friends and peeps in all the bands and the business. A huge thank you again to Ozzy, Sharon, Black Sabbath and all the fans for having us!"

Osbourne also wrote about his experience meeting Rose, calling the singer a "legend" and "utter gentleman."