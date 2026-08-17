How Sid Wilson Publicly Acknowledged His Slipknot Ousting

Slipknot's Sid Wilson has offered his first public acknowledgement of his ousting from the band, using a rather quiet and simple usage of his social media to do so.

The group finally announced late this past Friday (Aug. 14) that they had parted ways with their longtime turntablist Sid Wilson nearly two weeks after word of a potential split initially broke.

How Did Sid Wilson Acknowledge His Split With Slipknot?

Not long after the announcement went public on Friday, Wilson's Instagram bio changed to reflect his new status.

In the account profile, Sid changed his bio to reflect his nor former status as a member of Slipknot, tagging the band's handle accompanied by text that now reads "1997-2026."

Instagram: @sidthe3rd sid wilson instagram bio august 2026

A Timeline of Sid Wilson's Slipknot Split

Word of the divide between Wilson and Slipknot first surfaced through a TMZ report on July 31. The site cited a source close to the band as revealing that Wilson had been "permanently kicked out" of the group.

However, later that evening, guitarist Jim Root posted to a message as an Instagram Story which cautioned fans to question the report. "Don’t believe everything you read. Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there’s more information," wrote Root.

The next day, Wilson shared a post on social media hyping his independent merch store. Meanwhile, TMZ spotted Wilson out in Los Angeles, but the musician shrugged off a comment telling their reporter he was heading into church.

TMZ later published an article and cited "sources with direct knowledge" of the ouster was allegedly due to Wilson's behavior toward his bandmates. The sources also added that an announcement was expected to be formally made before the news was broken ahead of schedule.

The same day as the second TMZ article (Aug. 3), Kelly Osbourne posted a series of slides on Instagram speaking about the protection of her child. Three of the five slides that seemed to call out Sid Wilson, the father of her son, were later deleted by Osbourne. Then, on Aug. 6, a People article quoted a source as stating that Osbourne and Wilson had broken off their engagement.

Then, during a weekend appearance where he served as a co-host at the inaugural World Scratch Invitational at the DJX Show Convention, Wilson introduced himself as "No. 0, from the world famous Slipknot."

Amid all the speculation, neither the band or Wilson publicly addressed the initial TMZ report of his firing. That finally changed Friday (Aug. 14) when the band issued a brief statement that read, "Effective immediately, Slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson. We wish him the best in his future endeavors." The post was then deleted shortly after it was initially made public.

Sid Wilson's History With Slipknot

Sid Wilson officially joined Slipknot in 1998 (though his Instagram bio disputes this widely acknowledged year), a year prior to their self-titled breakout album, but after the band was initially formed in 1995. He's remained the band's turntablist since his arrival in the group and added keyboards to his responsibilities beginning in 2008.

READ MORE: Jim Root Reveals Slipknot Working on New Album, Names Producer

The turntablist has appeared on all seven of the band's major-label albums, but was not part of their 1996 demo record Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.

In addition to Slipknot, Wilson has issued eight studio albums under the DJ Starscream moniker.

Below, see all 19 musicians who have been a member of Slipknot.