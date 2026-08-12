Sid Wilson Introduces Himself as Being ‘From Slipknot’ While Co-Hosting Competition

A new element has been added to the ongoing saga of Sid Wilson's status within Slipknot.

During a recent appearance at the inaugural World Scratch Invitational this week, Wilson was introduced as a co-host for the event, which was part of the DJX Show Convention. Upon taking the mic, he identified himself as "No. 0, from the world famous Slipknot."

This comes after a TMZ report in late July alleged that Wilson had been "permanently" removed from the band. Shortly after the report, Slipknot's Jim Root posted a message in an Instagram Story that read, "Don’t believe everything you read. Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there’s more information."

That was soon followed by another TMZ article which cited an unnamed source who claimed Wilson's behavior toward this bandmates was a key point in his supposed ousting. Meanwhile, Kelly Osbourne also posted (and later deleted) messages on her Instagram seemingly calling out the musician without naming him while speaking about protecting her child (that she has with Wilson).

Amidst all of this, neither Wilson nor the band has commented on reports of his alleged removal from the band. Loudwire did not receive a response after initially reaching out to a representative for Slipknot.

What Sid Wilson Said at the World Scratch Invitational?

In video of the event shared to YouTube by ScratchBreak.com's @swiftstyle account, at approximately the seven-minute mark the host of the event introduces his co-host, DJ Starscream, which is Wilson's DJ alter ego.

Upon addressing the audience, Wilson's first comments were, "“What’s up ya’ll? Sid, DJ Starscream/No. 0, from the world famous Slipknot. How ya’ll doing tonight?” Focused more on setting up the event for those watching, his ties with Slipknot were not further explored as he continued to speak.

Sid Wilson Speaks At the World Scratch Invitational

Sid Wilson and Slipknot

Sid Wilson officially joined Slipknot in 1998, a year prior to their self-titled breakout album, but after the band was initially formed in 1995. He's remained the band's turntablist since his arrival in the group and added keyboards to his responsibilities beginning in 2008.

READ MORE: Jim Root Reveals Slipknot Working on New Album, Names Producer

The turntablist has appeared on all seven of the band's major-label albums, but was not part of their 1996 demo record Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.

In addition to Slipknot, Wilson has issued eight studio albums under the DJ Starscream moniker.

Below, see all 19 musicians who have been a member of Slipknot.