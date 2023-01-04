Slipknot’s Sid Wilson + Kelly Osbourne Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations to Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot's Sid Wilson, who recently welcomed their baby boy Sidney together. He's the couple's first child.

It's unclear exactly when Sidney was born, but Sharon Osbourne confirmed his name during an appearance on the U.K. network The Talk. Page Six reported that Kelly went into labor and was in the hospital in early November, and had been told by a source that she was doing well at the time. However, she and Wilson haven't shared any updates of their own regarding the baby's birth yet, so Sharon is the first to publicly speak about him.

"[Kelly and Sidney] are doing so great — so great. She won't let a picture go out of him," Sharon said. "And I'm so proud of her."

See the clip below.

The rumors that Wilson and Osbourne were dating first surfaced about a year ago, and shortly after, the reports were confirmed by various social media posts that the couple shared of one another. In May, Osbourne revealed that she was pregnant for the first time with Wilson's baby, and he shared his own photo of the sonogram too.

Can you imagine your dad being in Slipknot and your grandpa being The Prince of Darkness?

Sidney is the second grandchild Ozzy and Sharon have added to their family tree in the last year after Jack Osbourne's fiancée Aree had a baby girl named Maple in July. See a photo of Ozzy with Maple below.