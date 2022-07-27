Jack Osbourne + Fiancée Aree Welcome Baby Daughter

Congrats are in order, as Jack Osbourne and his fiancée Aree have revealed that they are parents to a new baby daughter named Maple. This also is the fourth grandchild for Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

All four of Ozzy and Sharon's grandchildren are via Jack. He also had three daughters - Pearl, Andy and Minnie - with his previous wife Lisa Stelly. Osbourne started dating Aree Gearheart in 2019 and the couple announced their engagement in 2021.

News of a fourth child in waiting was first revealed back in March when Osbourne shared on social media, "exciting news!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!" Now Jack has revealed that Maple Artemis Osbourne did arrive earlier this month, sharing his first photo of the bundle of joy via social media.

"I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne. Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs

Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy," stated Jack.

Sharon Osbourne also weighed in with congratulations online, telling her son Jack to "fasten your seatbelt."

The Osbourne clan will soon grow a little larger. In May, Kelly Osbourne revealed that she was expecting her first child with current boyfriend Sid Wilson of Slipknot fame.

Rumors of Osbourne and Wilson dating first surfaced in January. About a week later, Osbourne shared that she had a pillow with Wilson's visage that she used to cuddle with when he was away. Then, on Valentine's Day, the couple made it Instagram official with a series of photos.

"After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," said Osbourne at the time. After Kelly's initial announcement, Wilson also shared a sonogram photo via Instagram.