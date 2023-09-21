Jack Osbourne Marries Fiance Aree Gearhart, Shares Photo

Congratulations to Jack Osbourne, who's officially married his fiancé Aree Gearhart. The couple both shared a photo on their social media, revealing that the ceremony took place last week.

"Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing women I’ve ever met. All in," Osbourne wrote as the caption for his post, while Gearhart said, "snuck away and married my best friend last week. i am honored to be your wife. all in forever."

"Well well well MRS OSBOURNE!!!!!! I’m so happy that it’s official… we are sisters!!!!!!!" Kelly Osbourne commented on Gearhart's post.

See the photo from their wedding below.

As noted by US Magazine, Osbourne made his relationship with Gearhart public on Instagram in September of 2019, and then they were seen together at the American Music Awards a few months later. He'd finalized his divorce with his first wife, Lisa Stelly, earlier that year. A source told the magazine that they met on the private, membership-based dating network Raya, and their relationship developed rather quickly.

Osbourne and Gearhart became engaged on Dec. 30, 2021, and have since had a daughter named Maple, who was born in the summer of 2022. Maple is Osbourne's fourth child, and his father Ozzy's fourth grandchild, with Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson's son Sidney being the newest member of the Osbourne clan.

"Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her," Osbourne wrote on social media when they first got engaged. "She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier than I am right now.”

Congrats to Osbourne and Gearhart!

The Osbourne family just recently launched a new podcast, The Osbournes Podcast, which features the whole family. It was on an episode of this podcast that Ozzy shared he has another surgery coming up for his injuries that he sustained from his fall in 2019.