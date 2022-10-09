See Sharon Osbourne Fete 70th Birthday, Dance with Ozzy in Emotional Video

Sharon Osbourne turns 70-years-old today, Oct. 9, and the rock maven went all out for the occasion with a 1920s-themed Gatsby party this weekend, that turned into one big family affair.

Osbourne shared photos and video from the lavish bash on social media, including snaps of daughter Kelly, who is pregnant with her first child with partner Sid Wilson of Slipknot, as well as singer daughter Aimee and TV star son Jack Osbourne, along with Sharon and Ozzy's grandchildren.

"All my wishes in one room. My ❤️ is full," Sharon wrote in the caption to her Instagram post.

The most tearjerking moment, however, came from a video of her and Ozzy dancing. After being introduced by daughter Kelly, Sharon and Ozzy took to the dance floor for a slow dance to James Arthur's "Say You Won't Let Go," with Ozzy giving up his cane to Kelly and his granddaughter so he could fully wrap his arms around Sharon.

Since being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and amid recent health scares, Ozzy has used the support of a cane, making the new video tug even more on the heartstrings. Sharon recently appeared in a U.K.-aired documentary on October 4 called "Paxman: Putting Up with Parkinson's" in which she opened up about Ozzy's condition.

"I just think of my husband, and like you, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man. ... Suddenly, your life just stops - life as you knew it," she said, according to Birmingham World. "When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him, I’m sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse."

After seeing the video of Ozzy and Sharon dancing together, the couple's friends chimed in with loving comments in the Instagram post, with Rob Halford sharing, "All you need is love, love is all you need," and Jonathan Davis adding three heart emojis.

Ozzy just released his new album Patient No. 9 and the couple will soon be seen in a new BBC reality show Home To Roost documenting their upcoming move back to the U.K.

See Sharon and Ozzy dance together at Sharon's 70th birthday party