Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That Kelly Osbourne + Sid Wilson Are Expecting a Baby Boy

The Osbourne family continues to grow larger, as Ozzy and Sharon became grandparents again earlier this year when son Jack and his his fiancée Aree welcomed baby daughter Maple. But fans who follow the Osbournes know that Kelly Osbourne is currently pregnant with her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, and Ozzy confirmed that she'll be having a baby boy during an album preview for Patient Number 9 on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard.

SiriusXM host Jose Mangin congratulated Osbourne on the additions to his family, with Ozzy then confirming to the crowd, "Kelly's having a baby, you know. She's six months, she's big. She's having a boy."

The prospect of a male grandchild for the Prince of Darkness seemed to please Ozzy, who added, "I've got girls around because of Jack, so it'll be good to have a guy around. I'll teach him how to shoot birds with me air rifle."

Jack has three previous daughters via his past marriage while his newest child is also a baby girl.

Mangin then asked Osbourne about the other family members - their dogs. Ozzy revealed that he's got nearly a dozen dogs in his house as well. "They all sleep on my bed. It's fucking crazy in my house," grumbled Osbourne. "Smells lovely at 7:30 in the morning. It smells crazy at my house," to which Zakk Wylde then joked, "That's why he's Patient Number 9."

Check out the teaser clip from SiriusXM's Patient Number 9 album preview special for the Ozzy's Boneyard channel. It will go live tonight (Sept. 8) at midnight ET, coinciding with the album's release. Patient Number 9 is available to pre-order here.

Ozzy Osbourne Speaks on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard About His Growing Family