Kelly Osbourne Names One ‘Massive Negative’ From ‘The Osbournes’ Reality Series

In the early 2000s, the Osbourne family raised their profile significantly, starring in one of the first celebrity-driven reality series to pull back the curtain on their private lives. But during a recent edition of The Osbournes podcast, the family discussed why there will likely never be a follow-up and some of the negatives from their time in front of the cameras.

In the most recent episode, Kelly Osbourne revealed that the show had a "massive negative effect" on their mental health.

“Imagine having to relive every conversation you’ve ever had throughout a 24-hour period or six month period, and then all of a sudden people are judging everything you’ve said,” Kelly explained. “You’re just like, ‘Wait I just thought I was having a normal conversation, now this person hates me.’ It’s crazy. It just made me so insecure.”

Ozzy also wasn't a fan of the lack of privacy that he had over the course of the run, noting, "I wanted a safe room where I could go and pick my nose and squeeze a zit if I want to without being on camera, and they had a fucking camera in there. When you’ve got hidden cameras, you start to freak out.”

He went on to add that he felt the show became more "unreal" as the success of the series blossomed. Jack Osbourne then responded, "[That's] why I don't think we'll ever do another season," to which Ozzy added, "It won't happen again. Never in a million years." Jack then responded, "To be honest with you, I don't think it should."

Despite their reality series misgivings, last fall it was announced that the Osbournes would star in Home to Roost, a new BBC reality series documenting the family's move from the U.S. back to the U.K. But, by early 2023, Ozzy Osbourne was admitting he felt "deeply nervous" about the show.

"I don’t know how the Kardashians have done it for so long – it sent us crazy at the end," Ozzy told The Mirror at the time of the reality TV experience, citing the long-running success of the multitude of shows centered around the members of the Kardashian family. "I am not sorry I did it," he affirmed at the time, "but after three or four years I said, ‘Do you know what, we’re going to lose somebody because it is getting too crazy.'"

"There is rock and roll fame, which is pretty intense, but that Osbourne level was just unbelievable. The kids paid for it. They all ended up doing drugs. Jack got clean and sober on that show, Kelly messed up on that show, I was messed up and Sharon got cancer," the singer recalled.

The Osbournes Reflect on Their Reality Series on The Osbournes Podcast