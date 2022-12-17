Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized for Medical Emergency While Filming New Reality TV Show – Report

Sharon Osbourne, 70, was rushed to the hospital yesterday (Dec. 16) due to a medical emergency, according to news shared by TMZ. The situation occurred at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, Calif. while Osbourne was filming an unknown TV show.

A representative for the Ventura County Fire Department told TMZ that EMS workers responded to a call placed around 6:30PM PT / 9:30PM ET. They then took Osbourne to the Santa Paula Hospital. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed that Osbourne was the patient.

Of course, the news comes mere days after Loudwire reported on Ozzy Osbourne having trouble walking half a year after his spinal surgery. In fact, Ozzy originally told SiriusXM satellite radio, his difficulty getting around may impact his 2023 tour dates.

Although the full details of the show Sharon Osbourne's working on haven’t been disclosed, People noted that it’s “ghost-themed.” That’s not too surprising given that the Glen Tavern Inn was previously featured in shows such as Ghost Adventures and The Dead Files.

This past September, her new documentary show – Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back – premiered on Fox Nation. Expectedly, the four-part series offered an intimate look into her life; specifically, it dug into the March 2021 drama Osbourne found herself in with television hosts Piers Morgan and Sheryl Underwood (which led to the show she co-hosted, The Talk, being placed on hiatus).

As of now, there have been no updates on Sharon Osbourne's condition. That said, we wish her a speedy recovery.