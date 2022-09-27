Watch First Trailer for New ‘Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back’ Documentary Series

A new documentary series about Sharon Osbourne is now streaming on Fox Nation called Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back, and you can get a taste of what the show will entail in its trailer.

The series is made up of four parts that take a closer look at Osbourne's life, especially the situation she found herself in early last year with CBS Network and the show she used to co-host, The Talk. U.K. television host Piers Morgan made some questionable comments about Meghan Markle and Osbourne defended him, leading her to get into an argument with fellow co-host Sheryl Underwood.

The show went on hiatus, and then several individuals that had worked with Osbourne came forward with allegations that she'd made racist remarks toward them in the past. As a result, she left the show, and claimed that she and her family received death threats in the months following the incident.

"Piers felt that Meghan was making up stories. He was branded a racist, and because I supported him, I was branded a racist," Osbourne declared in a scene featured in the trailer. "I was this lamb that was slaughtered that morning."

Based on the video clip, Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back also features exclusive interviews with her husband, the one and only Ozzy Osbourne, their two children, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, Morgan and several of Osbourne's former colleagues, including The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba.

"It was so unfair that she was labeled something that she wasn't," Inaba said.

Watch the trailer below.

You can stream the full series now on Fox Nation, a streaming service by the Fox News channel, which costs $5.99 a month for a subscription.

"Fox Nation subscribers will have an unbridled look into the toll the cancel culture phenomenon had on my life and career," Osbourne shared of the series [via Blabbermouth]. "I hope telling my story for the first time will help audiences understand the impact this movement can have on individuals and families."

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are also set to star in another reality show about their move from the U.S. back to the U.K. called Home to Roost. The 10-part series will be available through BBC sometime in 2023.

Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back Official Trailer