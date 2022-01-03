Jack Osbourne Got Engaged to Aree Gearhart Before 2021 Ended

Jack Osbourne, son of metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, got engaged to his girlfriend, Aree Gearhart, just before 2021 was over. And, now, Gearhart is his fiancée because she said yes!

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me," wrote Osbourne on Instagram on Dec. 30, who exclaimed, "She said yes!!"

He and Gearhart shared the same photo (seen below) — a selfie shot by Jack that showcased the beanie-clad couple in a natural winter setting as Gearhart posed with her hand over her partner's chest with the engagement ring in perfect view.

"Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her," the 36-year-old Osbourne continued, "She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then [sic] I am right now."

Gearhart posted, "Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland. I’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne. My soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. I’m ready for forever [with] you + our tribe."

Joining in on the excitement was Kelly Osbourne, Jack's sister, who commented on Gearhart's post and said, "I’m so so so beyond happy!!! Now we really are sisters!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!!"

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and manager and Jack's mother, was overjoyed by the news as well and wrote, "Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness."

Osbourne previously married Lisa Stelly in October of 2021, nearly half a year after the birth of their first child together, Pearl Clementine Osbourne. The two, who divorced in 2019 and remained amicable, also share two additional children, Andy Rose and Minnie Theodora, who were born in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Loudwire extends a huge congratulations to Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart and wish them good health and happiness together.