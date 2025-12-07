Jack Osbourne + Wife Aree Reveal They’re Having Another Baby

Congrats are in order for Jack Osbourne and wife Aree (maiden name: Gearhart), as the couple recently revealed that they’re having another baby. The child will be their second together – their daughter, Maple Artemis Osbourne, was born in 2022 – and Osbourne’s fifth child in total.

Details of the Announcement + Did Ozzy Know?

Admittedly, no details have been given regarding the sex of the baby, when Aree is expected to deliver, etc. All that’s been shared so far (on social media, at least) is a picture of the couple standing on rocks by large body of water, with both of their hands covering Aree’s stomach. Her caption simply reads, “oops i did it again!”

You can see her post below:

So far, Jack hasn’t posted anything about the pregnancy. That said, he spoke about it in a recent interview with The Sun (published on Dec. 6, the day after Jack was eliminated from British reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here), conforming that he indeed told Ozzy about the news prior to his father’s passing this past July. However, no details were given regarding how exactly Ozzy (or the rest of the family) reacted.

The Sun also writes, “Aree is 28 weeks pregnant,” and they report that “Jack said it has been the joy his family – including his mum Sharon, 73 – have needed after such a tough year.”

Specifically, Jack added:

It’s awesome. . . . I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction partly healing – probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way. . . . It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness. . . . It’s been easy for me – I think it’s been a lot harder for my wife! . . . We’re super-excited. It was sort of planned, I should say. It was maybe a little earlier than expected. . . . But it’s definitely something that we were wanting to pursue and somehow it happened, miraculously.

The Sun also specify that the couple “are keeping the baby’s gender a secret.”

READ MORE: Jack + Kelly Osbourne Wish Ozzy a 'Happy Heavenly Birthday' With Heartfelt Social Posts

How Have Their Followers Reacted?

Naturally, people who follow Aree Osbourne on Instagram were ecstatic to learn that she and Jack are expecting once again.

For instance, one person replied: “Well, the world can NEVER have enough Osbournes,” while someone else responded: “A new Osbourne era begins congratulations!”

Understandably – given that Jack already has four daughters – one person commented, “Omg wow! Congrats! Healthy is most important! But imagine if you get a boy this time?” Similarly, another person clarified: “If it's a boy, you best name him after your father.”

On that note, a few other followers mentioned how the good news surely helps offset the trials and tribulations that’ve befallen Jack in recent months. “Jack your dad would be so so proud of you and how you carried your self in the jungle! That’s what your call real therapy,” one fan declared. Elsewhere, someone else expressed a specific wish: “I hope its a sweet little ozzy Jr. That would truely be a sign from his grandpa.”

More About Jack + Aree Osbourne

As mentioned before, Jack and Aree’s second child will be Jack’s fifth child as well since he also has three daughters – Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose and Minnie Theodora – with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. They were born in 2012, 2015 and 2018, respectively, and Osbourne was married to Stelly from October of 2012 to March of 2019.

As for Jack and Aree’s love story, they made their relationship public in September of 2019, and as Loudwire reported at the time, they got engaged in 2021. Posting to Instagram on Dec. 30, 2021, Jack shared a picture of them together while captioning:

Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then I am right now.

Then, in March of 2022, Jack announced that he and Aree were expecting their first child together, explaining: “Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!”

Four months later, Jack and Aree welcomed daughter Maple into the world, with Jack cheering via social media: “I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne. Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy.”

Endearingly, Sharon Osbourne also acknowledged the birth of she and Ozzy’s fourth grandchild on social media by sharing the same photo while joking: “Maple Artemis Osbourne Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs Ozzy and I are over the 🌙! Aree and Maple are healthy and happy. Fasten your seatbelt @JackOsbourne.”

In September of 2023, the pair got married, and both of them shared the same wedding photo on Instagram, too.

Alongside his post, Jack wrote: “Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing woman I’ve ever met. All in.” Likewise, Aree wrote, “snuck away and married my best friend last week. i am honored to be your wife. all in forever.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Jack’s sister, Kelly, revealed that she was expecting her first child (with Slipknot’s Sid Wilson) in May of 2022. In January of 2023, the couple publicly welcomed their son, Sidney, with Kelly later claiming that her “beautiful baby boy” is her “reason for living” and for “getting up in the morning.”

Shortly before Ozzy’s passing – and backstage at his/Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning farewell concert – Wilson proposed to Kelly. As far as we know, though, no wedding date has been publicly disclosed (or even officially decided).

Of course, everyone here at Loudwire would like to congratulate Jack and Aree Osbourne on their second pregnancy.