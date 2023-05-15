Kelly Osbourne Says Son With Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Is ‘My Reason for Living’

The Osbourne family grew last year with the addition of Kelly Osbourne's first child with Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson, and Kelly recently opened up about motherhood during an appearance on Today With Hoda and Jenna.

Osbourne revealed that she was looking forward to Mother's Day this past weekend, where she and her mom Sharon Osbourne were going to spend the day together with Kelly's new son Sidney.

"I have a beautiful little baby boy, and he is my reason for living, my reason for getting up in the morning. My whole life revolves around him, and now I understand what the word 'purpose' really means," said Osbourne, adding that the infant has changed her "in every way that you can possibly be changed, I have been changed, because it's not about me anymore, it's about him."

Young Sidney has also had an impact on his grandparents, with Kelly revealing, "[My mom] absolutely adores him, and so does my dad, My dad and him have a real connection." She added, "My dad's a sleep talker, he always has been. Now in his sleep, he calls out for Sidney. It's really cute."

It was January of 2022 when rumors started to circulate that Kelly was seeing Sid Wilson, and by Valentine's Day the couple confirmed their relationship on social media. In May, Osbourne announced that they were expecting their first child together, and though the couple kept the child's birth under wraps, Ozzy revealed that Kelly was expecting a baby boy during a press event over the summer. Kelly reportedly gave birth in early November, but news of the child's birth didn't become public until January.

During an airing of her U.K. talk show The Talk, Sharon Osbourne revealed the child's name, but added that Kelly was being very protective of their child, refusing to "let a picture go out of him." "I am not ready to share him with the world," Kelly posted on an Instagram story. "It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."

While motherhood is taking up most of her time, Kelly will also be serving as the fill-in DJ on Fox's Beat Shazam this next season. Nick Cannon is also the fill-in host, while Jamie Foxx is currently dealing with health issues and his daughter Corinne has also taken time out to be with her father.

And speaking of fathers, Kelly's famous dad Ozzy will return to the concert stage for the upcoming Power Trip festival in October.

Kelly Osbourne Guests on Today With Hoda & Jenna