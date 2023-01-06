Kelly Osbourne Says ‘It’s No One’s Place’ to Discuss Her Baby After Sharon Reveals Name

Thanks to Sharon Osbourne, we know that Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot's Sid Wilson officially recently welcomed their first son Sidney into the world. However, Kelly has explained why she hasn't announced his arrival yet, adding that it isn't anyone's place to share anything about him.

Page Six reported that Kelly had gone into labor and was in the hospital in early November, and that she'd been doing well. However, there weren't any announcements following that tip on whether the baby had been born yet, and Kelly and Wilson have still yet to post anything about their new addition.

Sharon Osbourne just confirmed the baby's name is Sidney, and assured that he and Kelly were doing "so great" during an airing of the U.K. network The Talk. She also noted that her daughter wouldn't "let a picture go out of him," which she added she's proud of her for. However, it seems Kelly wasn't prepared for the world to find out about baby Sidney just yet.

"I am not ready to share him with the world," Kelly posted on her Instagram story. "It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."

Kelly revealed that she and Wilson were in a relationship around a year ago, and shared that the couple were expecting their first baby in May.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why... I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic," she wrote.

In October, Ozzy Osbourne confirmed that the baby was a boy.

"Well, look, all I will say is that my dad has fucking told everybody," Kelly told People shortly after. "Because he's so excited."

