Kelly Osbourne Gushes She’s ‘Deeply in Love’ With Slipknot’s Sid Wilson

After dropping significant hints of a relationship in recent months, it doesn't get much more official than Kelly Osbourne's Valentine's Day Instagram post that she's "deeply in love" with Slipknot's Sid Wilson to confirm their coupling.

The 37-year-old Osbourne posted the message on Instagram complete with a photo of her engaged in lip lock with the 45-year-old Slipknot turntablist. Osbourne's message stated, "After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

Talk of an Osbourne-Wilson pairing heated up in mid-January when Osbourne uploaded a pair of photos to her Instagram stories with the pair sharing some close moments.

Then, about a week later, Osbourne shared on an Instagram story another photo where she had a travel cushion pillow printed with a close-up of Wilson's visage that she was snuggling with. "Everywhere I go I take my baby with me," Kelly said, adding the emoji for a face with tears of joy. She also tagged Wilson's Instagram account in the image. People then reported that Osbourne and Wilson were "very happy together."

Osbourne had previously broken off a relationship with cinematographer Eric Bragg last October.

Wilson and Osbourne had initially met years prior when Slipknot toured as part of Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest tour and they are now sharing their first Valentine's Day as a couple.