Kelly Osbourne Travels With a Giant Pillow of Her Boyfriend Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne brandishing a custom oversized pillow made to look like the costumed head of musician Sid Wilson is the latest confirmation that she is indeed dating the Slipknot member.

On Tuesday (Jan. 25), the 37-year-old daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne shared a photo on her Instagram Story that showed her snuggling up to a travel cushion printed with a close-up of Wilson's visage.

The image on the pillow captures the 45-year-old Wilson, Slipknot's longtime turntablist and keyboardist, as he appeared during the band's early era, when we wore gas mask-style head coverings as part of his ensemble in the masked metal band.

See Kelly's pic down toward the bottom of this post.

"Everywhere I go I take my baby with me," Kelly said, adding the emoji for a face with tears of joy. She also tagged Wilson's Instagram account in the image.

So far, Instagram appears to be the only place Kelly has publicly acknowledged the relationship. Reports that the daughter of heavy metal's "Prince of Darkness" and the Slipknot DJ were getting romantic first emerged last week after Kelly used the photo-sharing app to post snapshots of the two together.

After that, People reported that Kelly and Wilson were "very happy together" after first encountering each other through music over 20 years ago. "Kelly and Sid met when [Slipknot] was touring with Ozzfest in 1999," an unnamed source told the magazine. "They have remained friends since."

Slipknot are currently working on a new album that lead vocalist Corey Taylor suggested will be ready by spring. The band will tour this year in North America as part of their Knotfest Roadshow.

Instagram: @kellyosbourne Instagram: @kellyosbourne loading...