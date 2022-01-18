Slipknot have just announced that they will embark on two separate North American "Knotfest Roadshow" tour legs this year. Joining them on the first run will be In This Moment and Jinjer with support coming from Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 on the next series of stops.

Each leg is comprised of 20 dates each, with March 16 through April 17 representing the first leg and May 18 through June 18 to mark the second leg, with stops across the United States and Canada on the books.

"It feels so good to get back out on the road with our Culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon," commented Clown.

Corey Taylor added, "Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with two different, exciting packages. Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be."

Tickets and VIP packages for all of the stops go on sale at 10AM local time on Jan. 21 at the Knotfest Roadshow website.

View the complete list of tour dates at the bottom of the page.

Slipknot last released We Are Not Your Kind in 2019 and are expected to drop a new album at some point this year. The band had been vocal about the imminence of new material over the last few months, and, as of mid-December, Taylor said he only had four tracks left to lay vocals down on with a spring release date in the crosshairs.

So far, one new song, "The Chapeltown Rag," has emerged since We Are Not Your Kind came out.

Knotfest Roadshow — 2022 North American Tour Dates

Knotfest Roadshow 2022 Knotfest loading...

Leg One: Slipknot with In This Moment + Jinjer

March 16 — Fargo, N.D. @ FARGODOME

March 18 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

March 19 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

March 22 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

March 23 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

March 25 — North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

March 26 — Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theatre

March 29 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 30 — N. Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

April 01 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

April 02 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

April 04 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 06 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

April 07 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

April 09 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

April 11 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

April 12 — Regina, Saskatchewan @ Brandt Centre

April 14 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

April 15 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

April 17 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Leg Two: Slipknot with Cypress Hill + Ho99o9

May 18 — University Park, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

May 20 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

May 21 — Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin' Donuts Center

May 22 — Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

May 24 — Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

May 26 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

May 28 — Québec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

May 29 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

May 30 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

June 01 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

June 02 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

June 04 — East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 05 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

June 07 — Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

June 09 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Broadmoor World Arena

June 11 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

June 13 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 14 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 17 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Garden Arena

June 18 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre