Slipknot Drop New Song ‘The Chapeltown Rag,’ Reveal Updated Masks

Yes, it's true — Slipknot have just dropped a brand new single called "The Chapeltown Rag," and they've also revealed their updated masks in a photo.

Of the nine members, Corey Taylor appears to have had the most drastic change in mask, although Shawn 'Clown' Crahan and V-Man's both appear to be more red.

"The Chapeltown Rag" will be performed live for the first time tonight (Nov. 5) at Knotfest L.A., which also serves as the band's very first time headlining a stadium. The concert will take place at the Bank of California Stadium, featuring support from Bring Me the Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange, some of the members' sons' band Vended and Taylor's wife Alicia Taylor's dance group Cherry Bombs.

Additionally, the performance will be filmed and aired as a livestream the following day. Get tickets and tune in here, and listen to the brand new single below.

Taylor and Clown have been teasing new 'Knot material throughout 2021, with the former dropping hints about his new mask — which actually is terrifying, for the record — and the latter stating that the band would "hopefully" drop the new album by the end of the year.

It feels like it was just yesterday that We Are Not Your Kind came out, but throw a global pandemic into the mix and you'll realize it's actually been over two years. Tragedy also struck the Slipknot world in July of this year when founding drummer Joey Jordison died. Though he hadn't been a member of the bands for several years by that point, he was still a prominent member of the metal community, and it was a kick in the gut to many of his fans.

Difficulties aside, we're obviously stoked for this new chapter of the 'Knot.

Slipknot - 'The Chapeltown Rag'