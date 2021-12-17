Slipknot's follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind should be out around March or April of 2022. That's according to the latest estimate from lead vocalist Corey Taylor, who shared the approximate timetable and more during a Dec. 16 appearance on HardDrive Radio.

The upcoming LP, Slipknot's seventh, is set to be mixed by Joe Barresi, the same engineer who mixed WANYK and 2014's .5: The Gray Chapter and has worked with Judas Priest, Nine Inch Nails, Soundgarden and more. Last month, Slipknot released "The Chapeltown Rag," their first new song since WANYK.

Taylor told HardDrive's Lou Brutus, "The goal right now — and I don't wanna talk out of turn — the goal is to get it ready for mix in January so we can get it out two or three months after." [via Metal Hammer]

The Slipknot singer further explained, "I have four songs that I [still] have to sing 'cause I'm re-doing one that I wasn't happy with. I listened to it and I was like, 'I can do that better.' And honestly, very rarely have I ever had the opportunity to do that. … [It's] kind of rad that I'm getting a chance to go in and go, 'You know what? I can beat what I did.' But that's going to take me five days to get that done. 'Cause I'm going to do those four songs and then go back through and punch-up anything I'm just not feeling. But it's going to be very, very little because I'm pretty down with everything that I've got. Once that's done, it's just a matter of having Joe mix it."

Taylor additionally said that Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan has been working on the album's artwork. He added they're also filming a music video for "The Chapeltown Rag," as well as likely for "whatever the first single's going to be. Yeah, it's just a matter of time."

Teases of new Slipknot music emerged last month on a cryptic NFT website. In October, Taylor said the album was "about 80 percent done." (This week, he estimated it was "90 percent" there.) In June, Clown suggested it would emerge this year. Guitarist Jim Root earlier said they had a couple of new albums ready.

Watch Taylor's full HardDrive Radio interview below. In the same appearance, he cleared up what he called one of the "greatest misconceptions" about Slipknot.

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Appears on HardDrive Radio Online - Dec. 16, 2021