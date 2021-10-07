Corey Taylor – Slipknot May Release New Music ‘In the Next Month or So’

Get ready, maggots… new Slipknot music may be coming before the end of 2021. In a new interview with Eddie Trunk, Corey Taylor revealed fans shouldn’t be surprised if they hear a fresh Slipknot track “in the next month or so.”

You may remember Slipknot surprise-releasing “All Out Life” on Halloween 2018. The standalone single was followed the next year by We Are Not Your Kind, which became Slipknot’s third consecutive album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Talking about the next Slipknot album, Taylor shared, “It’s pretty much done. I’d say it’s probably about 80 percent done. We’re finishing up some music. I’ve got a couple more songs to sing. However, I will say this: don’t be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new.”

Listen to the full podcast episode below.

Whether Taylor is talking about a studio or live debut is another story. Slipknot will be touring the U.S. on the Knotfest Roadshow with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange until Nov. 5 before taking some time off to prepare for Europe in Summer 2022. Stay tuned for more updates on new Slipknot music as updates roll in.