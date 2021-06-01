Slipknot have already confirmed the first stateside Knotfest show of 2021 and now the Knotfest Roadshow tour has been announced and will kick off immediately after the festival, featuring support from Killswitch Engage, FEVER 333 and Code Orange.

Knotfest is scheduled for Sept. 25 just 14 miles south of Slipknot's hometown with masked band serving as the headliner alongside another dozen acts, including Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God and more.

Three days after the conclusion of Knotfest, the Knotfest Roadshow trek will kick into action, making a total of 24 stops before wrapping up in Phoenix, Ariz. on Nov. 2.

"With the world opening up, it’s time to get excited about LIFE again. To get back to LIFE again. This tour is a long time coming and we hope you’re as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay (sic) and we’ll see you soon," commented Corey Taylor.

Pre-sale tickets for Knotfest subscribers will be available starting June 2 at 10AM local time with a general on-sale to follow on June 4 at 10AM local time.

For tickets and more information, head here and to see the complete list of tour dates, look directly below.

Knotfest Roadshow 2021 Tour Dates: Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 + Code Orange

Knotfest

Sept. 25 — Des Moines, Iowa @ National Balloon Classic Field*

Sept. 28 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Oct. 01 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Oct. 02 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Oct. 03 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Oct. 05 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Oct. 08 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Oct. 09 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

Oct. 10 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 12 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Oct. 13 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 15 — Burgettstown, Penn. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Oct. 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 19 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 20 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 22 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 23 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 24 — Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 26 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 28 — Del Valle, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Oct. 29 — The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

Oct. 30 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Nov. 01 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Nov. 02 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

*Knotfest Festival

**No Code Orange