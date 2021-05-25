The 2021 Knotfest lineup has just been unveiled, featuring headliners Slipknot alongside the likes of Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God and many others.

The event will be held on Sept. 25 at the National Balloon Classic Field in Indianola, Iowa, located just 14 miles south of Slipknot's home town of Des Moines and will also feature performances by $Suicideboy$, Gojira, Trivium, Tech N9ne, Fever 333, Knocked Loose, Turnstile, Gatecreeper and Vended, the latter of which features Clown's son Simon and Corey Taylor's son Griffin.

"A home show is always insane, but a home Knotfest show will be on a whole other level. Prepare. See you soon for the newreality. Stay (sic)," said Clown of the festival's forthcoming return.

More details about the lineup can be seen at the bottom of the page. Tickets will go on sale on June 4 at 10AM CT at the Knotfest Iowa website and pre-sale tickets are available for purchase for Knotfest.com subscribers starting today (May 25) at 10AM CT at the same site.

In tandem with the announcement of this latest installment of Knotfest, Slipknot have also officially confirmed that they returned to the studio last month to work on the successor to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind. Members of the group had been vocal about work that was ongoing throughout the pandemic, teasing fans that the new record could be conceptual and that they are making "God music" in the studio.

Slipknot's 'Outside the 9' fan club is also being "absorbed" by Knotfest.com per a press release and all members will be afforded the opportunity to catch an inside glimpse at the making of the new album, as well as several other perks related to the festival and various other Slipknot events. Exclusive content, merchandise, and other perks will be accessible as well for Knotfest.com subsribers.

Learn more about the fan club offers here.

Knotfest 2021 Lineup — Sept. 25 in Indianola, Iowa

Slipknot

Faith No More

Megadeth

Lamb of God

$uicideboy$

Gojira

Trivium

Tech N9ne

Fever 333

Knocked Loose

Turnstile

Gatecreeper

Vended

