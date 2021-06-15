Although Slipknot are currently in the studio working on new music, many questions remain about the material they've already written that remains unreleased. In a new interview, guitarist Jim Root suggested there are a "couple" of albums currently tucked away.

Root covered an array of topics while speaking with Guitar Interactive Magazine (video below) and early in the conversation it was noted that fans are eager for a new record and there are "rumblings" of an unreleased one.

"Which one? There's a couple," replied Root (transcribed by Loudwire) with a laugh.

"There's Look Outside the Window [and] that's something that [Shawn] Clown [Crahan] and I were working on when we were doing [Slipknot's 2008 album] All Hope Is Gone. We've been talking about putting it out since that happened and I don't know what will ever come of that, I don't know what will ever happen with that," he explained, leaving the timeline wide open on when fans will eventually hear this material, if at all.

In April earlier this year, Slipknot percussionist Clown danced around the idea of releasing Look Outside Your Window and stressed that its release would need to be coordinated in a way as to not interfere with the band's current priorities to "not make it confusing." He did confirm though that the record is "ready to go" and has been mixed and mastered.

"We also wrote a lot of material," Root continued, taking his focus off of that long-awaited album.

"When I'm home — I don't have a wife or kids or anything like that — so I write music when I'm at home." He went on and added, "There's a lot of arrangements, there's a lot of things that we didn't have time to get to. There's a lot of stuff that is still out there from when we did [2019 album] We Are Not Your Kind lingering around. Does that make a record? I don't think so."

"It was really hard for us to pick the songs that ended up on this record," Root detailed. "And it was really hard to slash some of the songs out and not put them on the record, so do those contribute to something that we could do in the future? Of course. If you're a painter, you're constantly painting.

When asked if this material didn't fit with the direction of We Are Not Your Kind, Root said, "No, not necessarily. Some of them, it was as simple as it just needs more time to develop. Like, here's a heavy — this one's a barn-burner but the chorus just isn't developed yet or whatever it is. Or maybe Corey [Taylor] needs more time to work on this bit or that bit. It could be any number of things or literally we just did not have time to get to it because we had to prioritize this because you're under a time[frame] and a budget and all that."

As for the music currently being worked on, Clown also recently referred to it as "God music" and that Slipknot will "hopefully" be able to release the successor to We Are Not Your Kind later this year. This revelation also came with the news that it will be Slipknot's final album with Roadrunner Records, the only label they've ever been signed to.

Jim Root Interviewed by Guitar Interactive Magazine

