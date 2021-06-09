It's no secret that Slipknot have been hard at work on a new album and now percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan, who had already been building much of the hype, has suggested that the group may be done recording by the end of July and will "hopefully" release it later this year. It looks like it will be the band's last on Roadrunner Records as well.

In an interview with Minneapolis radio station 93X (transcribed by Blabbermouth), Clown reiterated a recent claim he made about the upcoming material and said, "I believe that this album is… It's God music, man. It's the center of the beast for me. This is a whole other element."

Over the last few months, both Clown and singer Corey Taylor have been alluding to the notion that Slipknot have taken their music in a fresh new direction, one that has them challenging themselves in the creative process.

"We as a band have been trying to facilitate certain ideas in recording and songwriting," the keg-smasher continued, adding, "Songwriting isn't always just giving our fans 'Psychosocial's and 'Surfacing's — without saying it, sometimes we can write those songs in our sleep; it's so in us."

"It's what we don't know and what we don't know how to pull out is what is the love for humanity. I want to make a difference. I don't do a lot of charity because I believe what I'm doing onstage is my charity. It's bringing everyone together for a night," he went on.

Clown, who recently launched his own signature cannabis line, also spoke about the future, where it appears that Slipknot intend to break away from Roadrunner Records, the only label they've been signed to since releasing their self-titled debut back in 1999.

"I just think what we're doing now is really… There's a lot of things going on. One, we're getting off our label [after the new album comes out]. And I feel free. It's got nothing to do with what's next. It's just got to do with, 'Get the hell away from me,'" he affirmed.

Regarding the timeline for all of this, the percussionist revealed that Slipknot will "hopefully" release the successor to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind later this year.

"But we still have a lot of time to complete this. We're hoping to be done by the end of July," Clown said of the writing and recording process.

If all goes as planned, the album will be finished by the time Slipknot embark on the Knotfest Roadshow U.S. tour in late September, alongside Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange. See if the trek is stopping at a city near you by checking out all the upcoming dates here.

Slipknot's Clown Interviewed on 93X

