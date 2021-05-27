As time goes on, we're learning more and more about Slipknot's new album, and Corey Taylor recently said he's really been "challenging" himself while working on it. He also touched more upon his "disturbing" new mask, too.

During a chat on Andy's Hall Pass, the frontman explained that Shawn "Clown" Crahan had approached him to start working on new music, which they started "kicking around" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So they started putting together some rad music, man — really cool stuff that made me start thinking outside my own box and challenging myself," he teased.

"And it was cool, 'cause I got excited again about exploring some different stuff and not just being so driven in my own thing but thinking outside, trying to tell other people's stories again. And that's kind of where I'm going with this new Slipknot album — trying to tell other people's stories and not just my own. And it's feeling pretty rad, man. I can't wait for people to hear it."

Crahan offered his own update on the band's progress a couple of days ago, referring to the new material as "God music," and adding that Taylor actually had all of the lyrics written before hitting the studio.

Of course, with a new 'Knot album comes a new set of masks, and Taylor already told us that it's "uncomfortable" and will "fucking scare kids," but he touched on it again during this interview with Andy Hall.

"The mask has been a part of us forever," the vocalist said. "The mask is king. And for us, especially people like me and Clown and the guys in the band that really allow those masks to evolve, it's important for it to be a reflection of who we are in that music."

"And I can tell you that the mask I'm working on is very disturbing," he continued. "It's gonna be hard to look at. And it'll probably be my favorite mask that I've ever put together. It's little bits and pieces of things that have intrigued me, of masks that I've had in the past. And it's gonna have a devil-may-care kind of terror to it, let's put it that way."

Listen to the full interview below.

Corey Taylor on Andy's Hall Pass