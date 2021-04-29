Corey Taylor Teases ‘Uncomfortable’ New Slipknot Mask

A new Slipknot album cycle means new masks for all the members, and Corey Taylor is already teasing us about how "uncomfortable" it is. His wife doesn't like it, and he says it's going to "fucking scare kids."

“Sometimes we have a vision in our head. Clown is really good at it, because he’s an artist, so he’ll go somewhere gnarly and be like, ​‘Okay, I’ve got this image.' And then we’ll have outside people create it,” Taylor explained to Steve-O on his Wild Ride! podcast [via Kerrang!].

Even if they don't have an actual vision, Taylor continued, they can take a simple idea to a special effects artist, who will create something out of the idea that they can tweak as they please.

"My new mask is gonna fucking scare kids," he warned. "It’s so gnarly, dude. It’s really uncomfortable, it freaked my wife out. She won’t look at it, and she loves crazy shit like that. She’s just like, ​‘That’s really bothering me, you need to put that picture away!’”

We don't actually know anything concrete about any new Slipknot material yet, but both Shawn "Clown" Crahan and Taylor have dropped some hints about stuff they worked on throughout the pandemic. In March, the vocalist revealed that the Knot's follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind may be a concept album, and prior to that, he claimed they had something "massive" in the works.

But between those bits of information combined with the fact that the masks are already in the works hopefully says that something is coming sooner later.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Taylor touched upon Lars Ulrich's history with Napster — which you can read more about here.