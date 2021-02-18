Corey Taylor: Slipknot Have Something ‘Massive’ Brewing

We're all twiddling our fingers here waiting for the return of live music. Slipknot does have a tour planned for later this year, but we can't really say for sure whether it'll be able to happen or not. Corey Taylor, however, mentioned that the band does have something "massive" brewing.

Taylor told Kerrang! Radio that the 'Knot have a set of American dates plotted for September, and that they are in touch with Live Nation on a weekly basis to make sure nothing changes.

"We're up to date on all of the different restrictions, not only in the States, but federally. We're obviously keeping an eye on everything and kind of going from there," he said. "Other than that, right now, there's some stuff brewing that I can't talk about, but it's massive. I can say this — you will hear about it probably in the next month or so, let's put it that way."

Watch the full interview below.

Taylor did release his debut solo album CMFT this past October, but Shawn "Clown" Crahan did confirm in November that the band spent a bit of time working on new material during the lockdown. Later that month, Taylor said they were thinking about releasing the follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind in 2021 during an interview with Good Company With Bowling.

While we'd obviously be ecstatic to learn a new album is underway, we're still waiting for the All Hope Is Gone outtakes that were scheduled to be released as Look Outside Your Window. What ever happened to that?

Corey Taylor Interview - Kerrang! Radio