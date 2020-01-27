Just after the release of We Are Not Your Kind at the beginning of August last year, Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan said that their unreleased album Look Outside Your Window would come out sometime during the current album cycle. Now he's revealed that it was actually scheduled for release on Christmas last year, but the plans changed.

"Look Outside Your Window is a very unique art piece on its own. So it's sort of timeless, in my opinion," Crahan told NME of the All Hope Is Gone outtakes. "Like, we were gonna release it way early on this cycle, but this takes precedence, and that's not supposed to be confused. It's just a piece of the puzzle. It's not supposed to be watered down or marketed, really. It's really a piece of the imagination that's missing that people might really need."

"It was scheduled for Christmas," he continued. "I just quit asking, because I don't want it to interfere with this. And mainly because of what it is. It needs its own space." The Slipknot founder added that the band are are having a good time touring behind We Are Not Your Kind at the moment, but once again confirmed that Look Outside Your Window will be released at some point during this album cycle.

"And like everything we're doing right now, it's just gonna come out, and people won't even know. It'll just be this thing that happens. I'm looking forward to that, though. I think people will really enjoy it," he concluded.

Watch the interview below.

