14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 26 &#8211; May 2, 2024)

14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 26 – May 2, 2024)

Eamonn M. McCormack / Carlos Castro, Getty Images

It was a lighter week with 14 new rock and tour announcements, yet one of the biggest bands in rock and metal, Slipknot, announced both a North American tour and their Knotfest Iowa festival.

The week also featured new tours from Kaleo, Animals as Leaders, Mushroomhead and Saint Asonia among others. Plus, Motionless in White reveal their Halloween festival plans and Marilyn Manson has booked a trio of headline dates.

What new tours and festivals will you be getting tickets for? See the latest rock and metal acts with touring reveals from the past week.

Animals as Leaders

Cosa Nostra PR
loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 29 - Nov. 30
Support Acts: Plini
Ticketing Info

The Black Moods

Photo Credit: Mark Mayz
loading...

Tour Dates: May 10 - June 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Black Sabbath Ballet

YouTube: Birmingham Royal Ballet
loading...

Tour Dates: June 4 - 8
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

The Chameleons

Photo credit: Mick Peek
loading...

Tour Dates: May 30 - June 20; Aug. 8 - 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

The Dangerous Summer

Photo Credit: Niles Gregory
loading...

Tour Dates: June 21 - July 21
Support Acts: Bad Luck, Rosecolordworld
Ticketing Info

Kaleo

Vertigo Live
loading...

Tour Dates: June 11 - 26; Aug. 25 - Oct. 10
Support Acts: Matt Maeson, Vincent Lima, Neal Francis, Reignwolf, Chance Pena, Hembree, Larkin Poe
Ticketing Info

Letters to Cleo

Chris Sikich
loading...

Tour Dates: June 27 - 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Morbid Angel

Photo by Chris Casella
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 15 - Dec. 14
Support Acts: Suffocation, UADA, Mortiferum, Fulci, Knoll
Ticketing Info

Mushroomhead

Napalm Records
loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 4 - 26
Support Acts: Upon a Burning Body, There Is No Us, Mind Incision
Ticketing Info

Of Virtue

Alexander Bemis
loading...

Tour Dates: July 5 - Sept. 12
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Saint Asonia

Spinefarm Records
loading...

Tour Dates: June 13 - 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Saosin

Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: May 30 - June 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: The band's first tour with singer Cove Reber in 14 years.
Ticketing Info

Slipknot

JONATHAN WEINER
loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 6 - 17; Sept. 1 - 21; Oct. 11
Support Acts: Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture, Vended
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Eloy Casagrande Issues First Statement Since Joining Slipknot

Testament / Kreator

Stephanie Cabral / Nuclear Blast Records
loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 27
Support Acts: Possessed
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Daniel Berehulak, Getty Images
loading...

* Slipknot have announced plans for Knotfest Iowa, taking place Sept. 21 at Waterworks Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Till Lindemann (Rammstein), Knocked Loose, Hatebreed, Poison The Well, Gwar, Vended, Dying Wish, Zulu, Twin Temple, Holy Wars, Swollen Teeth, Spine & Dose are also playing.
Ticketing Info

* Mutants of the Monster Fest is now set for the weekend of May 16-18 at the Argenta Arts Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas. John Garcia, Weedeater, Deadbird, Telekinetic Yeti and plenty more will play over the weekend.
Ticketing Info

* Marilyn Manson has booked a trio of headline shows outside of their Five Finger Death Punch support dates this summer. Stops include Silver Spring, Md. (Aug. 3, Fillmore), Chicago (Aug. 17, Aragon Ballroom) and Reno, Nev. (Sept. 1, Grand Sierra Theatre). Slaughter to Prevail and The Funeral Portrait will support.
Ticketing Info

* Motionless in White have announced the second annual Scranton / Wilkes-Barre Apocalypse Fest on Oct. 31 at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Ticketing Info

2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

Here is your guide to the big rock and metal tours taking place in 2024.

Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

Filed Under: Animals as Leaders, Black Sabbath Ballet, Kaleo, Knotfest Iowa, Letters to Cleo, Marilyn Manson, Morbid Angel, Motionless in White, Mushroomhead, Mutants of Monster Fest, Of Virtue, Saint Asonia, Slipknot, The Black Moods, The Chameleons, The Dangerous Summer
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Metal, News, Rock

More From Loudwire