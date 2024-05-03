It was a lighter week with 14 new rock and tour announcements, yet one of the biggest bands in rock and metal, Slipknot, announced both a North American tour and their Knotfest Iowa festival.

The week also featured new tours from Kaleo, Animals as Leaders, Mushroomhead and Saint Asonia among others. Plus, Motionless in White reveal their Halloween festival plans and Marilyn Manson has booked a trio of headline dates.

What new tours and festivals will you be getting tickets for? See the latest rock and metal acts with touring reveals from the past week.

Animals as Leaders

animals as leaders Cosa Nostra PR loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 29 - Nov. 30

Support Acts: Plini

Ticketing Info

The Black Moods

the black moods Photo Credit: Mark Mayz loading...

Tour Dates: May 10 - June 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Black Sabbath Ballet

black sabbath ballet YouTube: Birmingham Royal Ballet loading...

Tour Dates: June 4 - 8

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

The Chameleons

the chameleons Photo credit: Mick Peek loading...

Tour Dates: May 30 - June 20; Aug. 8 - 17

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

The Dangerous Summer

the dangerous summer Photo Credit: Niles Gregory loading...

Tour Dates: June 21 - July 21

Support Acts: Bad Luck, Rosecolordworld

Ticketing Info

Kaleo

kaleo Vertigo Live loading...

Tour Dates: June 11 - 26; Aug. 25 - Oct. 10

Support Acts: Matt Maeson, Vincent Lima, Neal Francis, Reignwolf, Chance Pena, Hembree, Larkin Poe

Ticketing Info

Letters to Cleo

letters to cleo Chris Sikich loading...

Tour Dates: June 27 - 30

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Morbid Angel

morbid angel Photo by Chris Casella loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 15 - Dec. 14

Support Acts: Suffocation, UADA, Mortiferum, Fulci, Knoll

Ticketing Info

Mushroomhead

mushroomhead Napalm Records loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 4 - 26

Support Acts: Upon a Burning Body, There Is No Us, Mind Incision

Ticketing Info

Of Virtue

of virtue Alexander Bemis loading...

Tour Dates: July 5 - Sept. 12

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Saint Asonia

Spinefarm Records Spinefarm Records loading...

Tour Dates: June 13 - 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Saosin

saosin, cove reber Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 30 - June 17

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: The band's first tour with singer Cove Reber in 14 years.

Ticketing Info

Slipknot

Group photo of Slipknot in 2024 JONATHAN WEINER loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 6 - 17; Sept. 1 - 21; Oct. 11

Support Acts: Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture, Vended

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Eloy Casagrande Issues First Statement Since Joining Slipknot

Testament / Kreator

testament, kreator Stephanie Cabral / Nuclear Blast Records loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 27

Support Acts: Possessed

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Daniel Berehulak, Getty Images Daniel Berehulak, Getty Images loading...

* Slipknot have announced plans for Knotfest Iowa, taking place Sept. 21 at Waterworks Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Till Lindemann (Rammstein), Knocked Loose, Hatebreed, Poison The Well, Gwar, Vended, Dying Wish, Zulu, Twin Temple, Holy Wars, Swollen Teeth, Spine & Dose are also playing.

Ticketing Info

* Mutants of the Monster Fest is now set for the weekend of May 16-18 at the Argenta Arts Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas. John Garcia, Weedeater, Deadbird, Telekinetic Yeti and plenty more will play over the weekend.

Ticketing Info

* Marilyn Manson has booked a trio of headline shows outside of their Five Finger Death Punch support dates this summer. Stops include Silver Spring, Md. (Aug. 3, Fillmore), Chicago (Aug. 17, Aragon Ballroom) and Reno, Nev. (Sept. 1, Grand Sierra Theatre). Slaughter to Prevail and The Funeral Portrait will support.

Ticketing Info

* Motionless in White have announced the second annual Scranton / Wilkes-Barre Apocalypse Fest on Oct. 31 at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Ticketing Info