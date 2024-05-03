14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 26 – May 2, 2024)
It was a lighter week with 14 new rock and tour announcements, yet one of the biggest bands in rock and metal, Slipknot, announced both a North American tour and their Knotfest Iowa festival.
The week also featured new tours from Kaleo, Animals as Leaders, Mushroomhead and Saint Asonia among others. Plus, Motionless in White reveal their Halloween festival plans and Marilyn Manson has booked a trio of headline dates.
What new tours and festivals will you be getting tickets for? See the latest rock and metal acts with touring reveals from the past week.
Animals as Leaders
Tour Dates: Oct. 29 - Nov. 30
Support Acts: Plini
The Black Moods
Tour Dates: May 10 - June 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Black Sabbath Ballet
Tour Dates: June 4 - 8
Support Acts: None Listed
The Chameleons
Tour Dates: May 30 - June 20; Aug. 8 - 17
Support Acts: None Listed
The Dangerous Summer
Tour Dates: June 21 - July 21
Support Acts: Bad Luck, Rosecolordworld
Kaleo
Tour Dates: June 11 - 26; Aug. 25 - Oct. 10
Support Acts: Matt Maeson, Vincent Lima, Neal Francis, Reignwolf, Chance Pena, Hembree, Larkin Poe
Letters to Cleo
Tour Dates: June 27 - 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Morbid Angel
Tour Dates: Nov. 15 - Dec. 14
Support Acts: Suffocation, UADA, Mortiferum, Fulci, Knoll
Mushroomhead
Tour Dates: Oct. 4 - 26
Support Acts: Upon a Burning Body, There Is No Us, Mind Incision
Of Virtue
Tour Dates: July 5 - Sept. 12
Support Acts: None Listed
Saint Asonia
Tour Dates: June 13 - 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Saosin
Tour Dates: May 30 - June 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: The band's first tour with singer Cove Reber in 14 years.
Slipknot
Tour Dates: Aug. 6 - 17; Sept. 1 - 21; Oct. 11
Support Acts: Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture, Vended
Testament / Kreator
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 27
Support Acts: Possessed
Also of Note:
* Slipknot have announced plans for Knotfest Iowa, taking place Sept. 21 at Waterworks Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Till Lindemann (Rammstein), Knocked Loose, Hatebreed, Poison The Well, Gwar, Vended, Dying Wish, Zulu, Twin Temple, Holy Wars, Swollen Teeth, Spine & Dose are also playing.
* Mutants of the Monster Fest is now set for the weekend of May 16-18 at the Argenta Arts Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas. John Garcia, Weedeater, Deadbird, Telekinetic Yeti and plenty more will play over the weekend.
* Marilyn Manson has booked a trio of headline shows outside of their Five Finger Death Punch support dates this summer. Stops include Silver Spring, Md. (Aug. 3, Fillmore), Chicago (Aug. 17, Aragon Ballroom) and Reno, Nev. (Sept. 1, Grand Sierra Theatre). Slaughter to Prevail and The Funeral Portrait will support.
* Motionless in White have announced the second annual Scranton / Wilkes-Barre Apocalypse Fest on Oct. 31 at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
