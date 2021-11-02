Slipknot Tease New Music on Cryptic NFT Website

Slipknot are now teasing snippets of music — what sound like they could be portions of a promised follow-up to We Are Not Your Kind — on a mysterious new website called The Chapeltown Rag.

The site, apparently an online marketplace for Slipknot NFTs, displays a collection of nine non-fungible token samples, six of which currently play a short audio clip when selected.

These clips appear to be sections of new Slipknot songs, as ThePRP and MetalSucks pointed out. Fans have speculated that the clips represent some sort of countdown. A few of the NFTs show as already redeemed.

Listeners got wind of The Chapeltown Rag by way of the official Knotfest website, where a banner ad linking to the site proclaims, "Read All About It If You Want to Know." (See screenshots below.)

Slipknot are now on the Knotfest Roadshow tour across the United States and will play Knotfest Los Angeles on Friday (Nov. 5). Perhaps they'll release a new song or make an album announcement soon, which would line up with the timetable they previously shared.

Last month, lead singer Corey Taylor said the next Slipknot album was "about 80 percent done. We're finishing up some music. I've got a couple more songs to sing. However, I will say this: Don't be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new."

In June, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan also suggested a new Slipknot album would emerge this year. Guitarist Jim Root previously said the band actually had a couple of unreleased albums on deck.

Publicly available WHOIS domain information shows that The Chapeltown Rag website was registered on Oct. 26 of this year. Its registrant contact info lists a business office in Great Britain.

See what you hear at thechapeltownrag.com.

The Chapeltown Rag Screenshots

knotfest.com

thechapeltownrag.com